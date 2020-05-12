Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home Crime Maharashtra CID arrests 24 more people in the Palghar lynching case, 133 arrests made...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra CID arrests 24 more people in the Palghar lynching case, 133 arrests made so far

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
311

Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested at least 24 more accused who were reportedly absconding after the incident of lynching in Palghar. With this development, 133 people have been arrested in the Plaghar lynching case so far.

As per police, 9 minors have also been arrested among the 133 accused.

Earlier, in the Palghar Lynching Case, the Palghar Superintendent of police was sent on leave whereas five policemen were suspended and 35 others were transferred for dereliction of their duties on the incidents.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier five accused were arrested in the Palghar lynching case by the Crime Investigation Department of Maharashtra Police.

The Maharashtra police filed an FIR against the villagers on the day of the incident and 110 people including 9 juveniles were arrested, 101 were sent to judicial custody while the juveniles sent to the juvenile shelter home. Later Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh released the name of those who were arrested.

Palghar Lynching Case

On 16th April 2020, two Seers associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Guru. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos of the heinous act emerged that completely debunked the claim of police. It was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police but later the police personnel handed them over to the mob. Then after the mob then beat them to death in front of the policemen.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com