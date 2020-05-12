Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested at least 24 more accused who were reportedly absconding after the incident of lynching in Palghar. With this development, 133 people have been arrested in the Plaghar lynching case so far.

As per police, 9 minors have also been arrested among the 133 accused.

Earlier, in the Palghar Lynching Case, the Palghar Superintendent of police was sent on leave whereas five policemen were suspended and 35 others were transferred for dereliction of their duties on the incidents.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier five accused were arrested in the Palghar lynching case by the Crime Investigation Department of Maharashtra Police.

The Maharashtra police filed an FIR against the villagers on the day of the incident and 110 people including 9 juveniles were arrested, 101 were sent to judicial custody while the juveniles sent to the juvenile shelter home. Later Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh released the name of those who were arrested.

Palghar Lynching Case

On 16th April 2020, two Seers associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Guru. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos of the heinous act emerged that completely debunked the claim of police. It was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police but later the police personnel handed them over to the mob. Then after the mob then beat them to death in front of the policemen.