Two women activists with the far-left group Pinjra Tod who were granted bail on Sunday night were arrested again by Delhi Police within hours and sent on two day police custody. The duo, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were rearrested by the Crime Branch. Both the women are founding members of Pinjra Tod, which was established in 2015.

#BREAKING Minutes after @PinjraTod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal got bail they were rearrested by @DelhiPolice crime branch in North East Delhi riots case and taken into 2 days custody. — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) May 24, 2020

As per a statement released by Pinjra Tod, the duo were granted bail on Sunday afternoon in the FIR 48/20 registered at the Jafrabad Police Station in Delhi. However, the Delhi Police Crime Branch then moved a fresh application seeking arrest and 14 days police custody on FIR 50/20 PS Crime Branch. This FIR includes charges such as attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and obstruction and assault of public servant while discharging duty and sections under the Arms Act. The court granted two days police remand for the same.

Pinjra Tod has been accused of inciting riots

Some citizens of Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Trans-Yamuna had accused Pinjra Tod, a far-left women rights initiative, and other elite civil society groups of inciting riots in the national capital.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.

Delhi Police sent notice to Pinjra tod

Earlier, Delhi Police special cell had issued notice to 50 members of the Jamia coordination committee, former office bearers of Congress’ student’s union, National Student union of India, far left ‘activist’ group Pinjra Tod for their alleged connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi that had claimed the lives of 53 people and had left, over 400 injured.

It was earlier reported that police believed that Pinjra Tod activists were present in the Seelampur-Jafrabad area on February 22 evening and urged the anti-CAA protesters at the dharna site and other nearby areas to make their anti-CAA protest more impactful by creating a roadblock at the Jafrabad Metro station road. According to the report, it was this event that finally led to a show of strength from the other side and eventually, led to the Delhi riots.