How Congress is insulting voters of Maharashtra

As with many other things, Rahul Gandhi needs a lesson in basic civics. In this case, it happens to be the principle of collective responsibility. In our parliamentary system, the Cabinet is collectively responsible for all decisions they make. Individual ministers may or may not agree with them personally. For example, when a Chief Minister resigns, it is equivalent to the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

So it is downright absurd for Rahul Gandhi to distance the Congress from the Maharashtra state government.

Rahul Gandhi washing off responsibility from Maharashtra mess

The Congress has ten Cabinet ministers in the state government and zero room for shirking responsibility.

I understand that Rahul did not have to work hard in school because he had all his privilege. But now that so many see him as a future Prime Minister, he needs to know this stuff.

But there is more.

First of all, let us dissect the mentality behind what Rahul did. Does anyone remember the “Bhilwara model”? After an outbreak of Coronavirus in this small Rajasthan town, local officials, sarpanches and people came together to act swiftly for a common cause. Their method of containment as well as their commitment was praised nationwide.

That’s when someone in Delhi felt that the credit was rightfully theirs.

Congress taking credit for Bhilwara containing coronavirus pandemic

How about we start calling this the “dynasty model”? When disaster strikes Maharashtra, the dynasty takes no responsibility. When something good happens in a district in Rajasthan, the dynasty takes the credit. In other words, all glory belongs to them. All our troubles are ours. That’s how feudalism works.

Let us now talk about the MVA government that rules Maharashtra. Let us examine this from the point of view of a voter who stood in line and pressed a button on the EVM.

For those who voted NCP+Congress, did they want a Shiv Sena led government? For those who voted BJP+Sena, did they want a Congress supported government? Did a single voter get the government they were looking for?

In a democracy, the voter ultimately takes responsibility for the government they have chosen. But who exactly voted for the MVA? So who takes responsibility for their actions?

The MVA formed a government by making the voter irrelevant in Maharashtra. So who takes responsibility for them?

Now Rahul Gandhi comes along and says even the partners who formed the MVA won’t take responsibility for it! So where do we go now?

The Congress in Maharashtra is neither prepared to play ruling party nor the opposition. In other words, Congress has abandoned the voters of Maharashtra. Where does this leave the 44 Congress MLAs elected by the people?

We don’t know where to ask questions, but we do know who is suffering. That would be the people of Maharashtra. And Rahul Gandhi’s insensitive remark adds insult to injury.