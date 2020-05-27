Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home Politics How Congress is insulting voters of Maharashtra
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

How Congress is insulting voters of Maharashtra

I understand that Rahul did not have to work hard in school because he had all his privilege. But now that so many see him as a future Prime Minister, he needs to know this stuff.

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shrugs off responsibility in Maharashtra mess amid coronavirus outbreak (image courtesy: minnambalam.com)
58

As with many other things, Rahul Gandhi needs a lesson in basic civics. In this case, it happens to be the principle of collective responsibility. In our parliamentary system, the Cabinet is collectively responsible for all decisions they make. Individual ministers may or may not agree with them personally. For example, when a Chief Minister resigns, it is equivalent to the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

So it is downright absurd for Rahul Gandhi to distance the Congress from the Maharashtra state government.

Rahul Gandhi washing off responsibility from Maharashtra mess

The Congress has ten Cabinet ministers in the state government and zero room for shirking responsibility.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

I understand that Rahul did not have to work hard in school because he had all his privilege. But now that so many see him as a future Prime Minister, he needs to know this stuff.

But there is more.

First of all, let us dissect the mentality behind what Rahul did. Does anyone remember the “Bhilwara model”? After an outbreak of Coronavirus in this small Rajasthan town, local officials, sarpanches and people came together to act swiftly for a common cause. Their method of containment as well as their commitment was praised nationwide.

That’s when someone in Delhi felt that the credit was rightfully theirs.

Congress taking credit for Bhilwara containing coronavirus pandemic
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

How about we start calling this the “dynasty model”? When disaster strikes Maharashtra, the dynasty takes no responsibility. When something good happens in a district in Rajasthan, the dynasty takes the credit. In other words, all glory belongs to them. All our troubles are ours. That’s how feudalism works.

Let us now talk about the MVA government that rules Maharashtra. Let us examine this from the point of view of a voter who stood in line and pressed a button on the EVM.

For those who voted NCP+Congress, did they want a Shiv Sena led government? For those who voted BJP+Sena, did they want a Congress supported government? Did a single voter get the government they were looking for?

In a democracy, the voter ultimately takes responsibility for the government they have chosen. But who exactly voted for the MVA? So who takes responsibility for their actions?

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The MVA formed a government by making the voter irrelevant in Maharashtra. So who takes responsibility for them?

Now Rahul Gandhi comes along and says even the partners who formed the MVA won’t take responsibility for it! So where do we go now?

The Congress in Maharashtra is neither prepared to play ruling party nor the opposition. In other words, Congress has abandoned the voters of Maharashtra. Where does this leave the 44 Congress MLAs elected by the people?

We don’t know where to ask questions, but we do know who is suffering. That would be the people of Maharashtra. And Rahul Gandhi’s insensitive remark adds insult to injury.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termsrahul gandhi maharashtra, maharashtra government collapse, maharashtra government

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan: Sadhu accused of rape commits suicide, declares himself innocent and a victim of blackmail in video message

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Sant Premadas declares himself innocent and accuses the couple, a member of women's commission and others of blackmailing him for an amount of Rs 15 lakhs.
Read more
Politics

How Congress is insulting voters of Maharashtra

Abhishek Banerjee -
As with many other things, Rahul Gandhi needs a lesson in basic civics. In this case, it happens to be the principle of collective responsibility.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana claims lockdown restrictions in minority-dominated Mumbra were eased on account of Eid festivities

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial claims that the Maharashtra government pampered minorities and eased restrictions in Mumbra owing to the Eid celebrations
Read more
News Reports

Brother-in-law of Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi killed in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Younus, brother in law of Asia Bibi, was murdered with his throat slit, whose body was found in the farm on Monday morning.
Read more
Books

Nightmare of Nehruism – a ‘tribute’ to Jawahar Lal Nehru by Sita Ram Goel

OpIndia Staff -
Excerpts from the book "How I became a Hindu" by Sita Ram Goel in which he talks about how he felt about independent India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Nehruism.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more

Connect with us

228,241FansLike
351,462FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com