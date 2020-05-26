Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Home Politics Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

It is apparent that the Congress party, headed by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are all set to pin the blame of the COVID-19 mess in Maharashtra squarely on Uddhav Thackeray, who had compromised not only politically but also ideologically in his greed for the Chief Minister's chair while forming an alliance with Congress and NCP.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts the blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how
Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi
1003

Maharashtra has spiralled into a Coronavirus hotspot state rather quickly with the number of positive cases crossing the 52,000 mark. The state now contributes over a third of the Coronavirus cases in the entire country, with Mumbai being most severely affected. While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has drawn sharp criticism for his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, Rahul Gandhi, during a press interaction today distanced Congress from the mess being created in the alliance government ruled state.

Maharashtra, which is currently being ruled by an alliance government of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, with a Shiv Sena chief minister has now squarely been abandoned by the Congress. Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra.

Responding to the question, Rahul Gandhi said that since Maharashtra is most connected and owing to the nature of the state, the spread of the virus in the state was inevitable. However, shielding Congress from sharing any of the governance blame, Rahul Gandhi also said that Congress is not in a decision making role in Maharashtra.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Rahul Gandhi said that there is a difference between running the government and supporting the government in the state. He said that Congress can be considered to be in a decision making role in states like Punjab and Rajasthan, but not in Maharashtra.

While distancing himself from the mess in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi also tried to shield his ally, Shiv Sena, by saying that the central government must extend every possible help to the state of Maharashtra in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. He also said that Maharashtra is fighting a difficult battle, as are many other states, and there should be full support to the state and its people.

Effectively, what Rahul Gandhi seems to have done is put the entire onus of the mess on Shiv Sena and distance his own party, Congress, from the misgovernance the state has seen so far. This claim rings hollow considering Congress has several important ministries in Maharashtra including Education, energy, public works, revenue etc. For Rahul Gandhi to say that Congress is not a key decision maker in Maharashtra is a shoddy attempt of shielding his party from partaking in the misgovernance that has marred the state during the pandemic.

Either way, the undercurrent of Congress trying to distance itself from Maharashtra governance has been rather clear even before Rahul Gandhi spoke up.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Only recently, Sanjay Nirupam had tweeting exposing the abysmal condition of hospitals in Maharashtra amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Nirupam tweeted, “After Sion hospital, this is Rajawadi hospital of Ghatkopar where dead body is lying for hours in an open patient ward.#BMC officials incharge particularly the dean of the hospital must be sacked immediately for this inhuman act”. He followed his tweet up with the hashtag “shameful”.

Then, Prithviraj Chavan, veteran Congress leader had recently remarked that the Maharashtra government is one which is not run by the Maha Vikas Aghadi but one run only by Shiv Sena.

It is apparent that the Congress party, headed by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are all set to pin the blame of the COVID-19 mess in Maharashtra squarely on Uddhav Thackeray, who had compromised not only politically but also ideologically in his greed for the Chief Minister’s chair while forming an alliance with Congress and NCP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi declares Lockdown a failure in containing Coronavirus, then criticises Modi government for lifting it

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the nationwide lockdown was supposed to eradicate the Coronavirus infection in the country, but that didn’t happen
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionaries use money to carry out large scale conversions in Andhra Pradesh, admits YSRCP MP Raghu Ramkrishna Raju

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, he has been accused of promoting activities that encourage conversions into Christianity
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Government stalls the auction of 50 properties owned by Tirupati Tirumala Temple board

OpIndia Staff -
The State Government had asked Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) to reconsider their decision in light of the sentiments of the devotees.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Dainik Bhaskar’s report on deaths due to lack of food and water on Shramik Express misleading, Indian Railways reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Railways today called out the Dainik Bhaskar report which claimed that Shramik Express trains run by the Railways were were delayed by a week because of which as many as seven people lost their lives.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das visits Ram Lalla after 28-years, inspects temple construction work at Ram Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that will oversee the construction and management of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Tanker operators say AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal collected bribes up to Rs 60 lakhs a month

OpIndia Staff -
The accusations of graft against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal came to light after a water tanker owner, Dr Rajendra Singh, committed suicide alleging harassment for payment from the AAP MLA and his aide Kapil Nagar
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more

Connect with us

228,106FansLike
350,333FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com