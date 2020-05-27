On Wednesday, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share his conversations with global public health experts, Prof Ashish Jha and Prof Johan Giesecke.

However, the video shared by Rahul Gandhi soon went viral, though not in a way the gandhi scion may have intended. Like his usual faux passes and mistakes, the video too became fodder for another laugh riot.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaking to Professor Ashish Jha, a public health professional, loosely asked in Hindi, “Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi? (Brother, tell me when will a vaccine be developed?)

“Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi?,” Rahul Gandhi to public health expert Prof Ashish Jha, to which Jha says, “I am very confident a vaccine will come by next year”. pic.twitter.com/xBUb6zLXKI — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Professor Jha, answering Rahul’s question, stated that there are at least two-three vaccines under development, which are looking promising. Jha added that he is not sure yet which will work, but said he was very confident a vaccine will come by next year.

The casual, non-serious attitude of Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi during his conversation with global public health expert Prof Ashish Jha, especially while discussing a serious issue of tackling coronavirus, however, did not surprise many. Expectedly, netizens took to Twitter to share their view on the faux pas committed by Rahul Gandhi.

Social media users mentioned how Rahul Gandhi was enquiring about a vaccine just like he was asking the local vegetable vendor regarding the availability of vegetables.

Some social media users mocked Rahul Gandhi for his juvenile manner of questioning the health expert and mentioned that the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose photograph can be seen behind Rahul Gandhi, was also laughing at his ignorance.

Another user said that there was no vaccine to cure Rahul Gandhi’s stupidity.

It is important to note that the development of a vaccine, to any pandemic is a long, complex process, which often lasts for several years. For a pandemic like coronavirus, the development of a vaccine is not an easy job contrary to what Rahul Gandhi perceives it to be.

There are standard systems, protocols for developing a vaccine, which includes basic research and extensive clinical studies before developing a suitable one. Later, the developed vaccines need to be tested for safety and the developers should also obtain regulatory approval. Once approved, the manufacturing of the vaccines takes place, which can only be then distributed to countries on a commercial scale.