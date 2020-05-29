Friday, May 29, 2020
Rajasthan: Dr Ibrahim tests positive for coronavirus, continues to treat patients at his clinic...
Rajasthan: Dr Ibrahim tests positive for coronavirus, continues to treat patients at his clinic in Jhalwar

The doctor runs a private clinic in Jhalrapatan are in Jhalawar.

OpIndia Staff

Respresentational Image(Source: Flickr.com)
In a shocking incident, a doctor has been arrested by Rajasthan police after he continued to treat patients even after he was tested positive for the coronavirus, reports India TV.

The incident was reported in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar. The doctor was arrested after coronavirus cases saw a sharp rise to 200 within two days in the city. The doctor named Ibrahim had hidden details of him having coronavirus and treated patients at his clinic for two days without informing the health officials. The doctor runs a private clinic in Jhalrapatan are in Jhalawar.

The Rajasthan Police have now arrested the doctor for spreading coronavirus and violating the Epidemic Diseases Act. 

Jhalwar has seen a rise in cases since past week, emerging as a coronavirus hotspot in the state of Rajasthan. At least 64 cases were reported from Jhalawar in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state of Rajasthan has reported 7,703 cases of coronavirus, while 173 people have succumbed to the Chinese pandemic.

(This is a developing story, details will be updated once more information is available)

