Thursday, May 28, 2020
Rajyavardhan Rathore write to Rajasthan CM, demands CBI probe into SHO Vishnoi’s suicide case

Prior to Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in Rajasthan had also demanded a CBI probe in the suicide case of SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi.

Col Rathore writes to Ashok Gehlot, demands CBI probe into SHO suicide case, images via Twitter
The demand for a CBI probe into the suicide of Churu’s Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi has gained political momentum. Former Union minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore has written a to Rajashthan CM Ashok Gehlot demanding a CBI probe into the suicide case.

He said that the death of an honest, fearless and dedicated officer has raised questions on the state government’s administrative laws. Rathore said that a fair and prompt CBI inquiry into the case would serve as an assurance to the rest of the dedicated and honest police officers in the state and reinstate trust in the state government.

He urged Gehlot to take up the matter seriously and order prompt CBI inquiry into the case.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party demands CBI probe in SHO suicide case

Prior to Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Wednesday also demanded a CBI probe in the suicide case of a police inspector, and handed over representations, addressed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and administrative officials in all districts.

RLP convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said that the party workers handed over the representations in all the districts to press for the demand of a CBI inquiry. “The SHO was under political pressure and the state government should refer the case to CBI for investigation,” he said.

SHO suicide case: Political pressure alleged

Vishnudutt Vishnoi, who was posted as the SHO of Rajgarh police station in Churu, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his quarter on Saturday. As per reports, Vishnudutt Vishnoi was probing a murder case, for which he had to go to the police station at 3 AM in the night on Saturday. After that, he went to his quarter in the police station compound to sleep. But when he didn’t come out till 9 AM in the morning, people started doubting that something was wrong. His cook informed the police station about it. When police arrived at the quarter, they broke open the door and found Vishnoi hanging inside.

The SHO had written a suicide note addressed to the Churu SP in which he said that he was not being able to bear the pressure created around him.

Earlier Vishnoi had also sent messages to his lawyer friend Govardhan Singh on WhatsApp saying that he has been trapped in the whirlpool of dirty politics.

Now politics have heated up the issue, as it is alleged that a Congress leader is responsible for the pressure that the police officer was facing. It has been alleged that the SHO was under pressure from Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, which led to his suicide.

Searched termsRajasthan police officer suicide, Rajasthan government, Rajasthan news

