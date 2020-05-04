Monday, May 4, 2020
Members of Tablighi Jamaat create ruckus yet again, this time in Alwar, Rajasthan: Here is what happened

Seeking strict action from the police to restrain the Jamaatis, BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma reportedly sat on a Dharna at the spot.

OpIndia Staff

Tablighi Jamaatis create ruckus at quarantine centre in Alwar, BJP MLA sits on dharna demanding action
Tablighi Jamaat members (left), BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma (right), image via Navbharat Times
110

On Sunday, around 40 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who were earlier quarantined by the Rajasthan Health Department for 28 days reportedly created ruckus at a shelter home in Kedalganj in Alwar, shortly after they were transferred there by the district administration. This had prompted BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma, to sit on a ‘dharna’ with his supporters, seeking their removal from the shelter home.

The decision by the district administration was taken keeping in mind that the Jamaatis did not belong to Alwar and that they could not travel to their respective homes due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Unperturbed, the Tablighi Jamaat members continued to create a nuisance even in the presence of the police.

BJP MLA sits on a ‘dharna’

As the Jamaatis continued to create a ruckus, local BJP MLA reached a spot. As per reports, the mayhem created by the Jamaatis had scared the local residents in the area. Seeking strict action from the police to restrain the Jamaatis, BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma reportedly sat on a Dharna at the spot.

BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma has warned that the protest would continue until the Tablighi Jamaat members are taken away. He has also held the Jamaatis responsible for the spread of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus in the country and made it clear that any attempts to do so in Alwar will be foiled.

Sharma was also accompanied by State president of Shiv Sena Raj Kumar Goel and BJP leaders Dinesh Gupta and Ashok Gupta. He further said that the shelter home did not have the capacity to house 40 people. Moreover, he added that the shelter-in-charge and the locals have also faced inconvenience due to the ruckus created by the Jamaatis.

Tablighi Jamaat members create ruckus in Ahmedabad

Earlier, Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Ahmedabad Sola Civil Hospital created a ruckus and refused to take medicines or injections claiming that the government wants to kill them. As reported by Divya Bhaskar, the Jamaatis accused that they were being held against their will and gathered around in a corner.

26 Tablighi Jamaat attendees were brought from Dariyapur to Sola Civil Hospital on Friday and were kept in an isolation ward. When the medical team tried to test them, they refused and created a ruckus. Following this, the hospital’s superintendent had to call a Muslim doctor. After five hours of high voltage drama, the Jamaatis relented after being counselled by the Muslim doctor.

Contact: info@opindia.com

