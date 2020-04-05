Sunday, April 5, 2020
Home News Reports 'Govt wants to kill us': Tablighi Jamaat attendees create ruckus at Ahmedabad hospital, Muslim...
Editor's picksNews Reports

‘Govt wants to kill us’: Tablighi Jamaat attendees create ruckus at Ahmedabad hospital, Muslim doctor had to intervene to explain

Gujarat, like rest of India, has seen an increase in COVID-19 positive cases after the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat attendees were traced. On Sunday, 10 new cases were registered in Gujarat, all of which were linked to Jamaat.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tablighi Jamaatis allowed doctors to conduct medical tests only after Muslim doctor intervened (image: divyabhaskar.co.in)
270

Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital created a ruckus and refused to take medicines or injections claiming that the government wants to kill them. As reported by Divya Bhaskar, the Jamaatis accused that they were being held against their will and gathered around in a corner.

As per the report, 26 Tablighi Jamaat attendees were brought from Dariyapur to Sola Civil Hospital on Friday and were kept in an isolation ward. When the medical team tried to test them, they refused and created a ruckus. Following this, the hospital’s superintendent had to call a Muslim doctor. After five hours of high voltage drama, the Jamaatis relented after being counselled by the Muslim doctor.

The Sola Hospital officer, on condition of anonymity, told Divya Bhaskar that of the 26 attendees who were brought to the hospital, two are from Ahmedabad, 1 from Valsad while 9 are from Muzaffarnagar, UP and 10 are from UP’s Azamgarh and Hyderabad. Of these, one is diabetic and 6 are minors. When the doctor started to conduct tests on them, they refused claiming that they suspect the doctors are trying to kill them.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After hours of creating a ruckus, hospital administration requested appointment of a Muslim doctor so that he could come and counsel them. At 5 PM, district magistrate appointed a Muslim doctor from Dholka who counselled the Jamaatis for an hour. The Muslim doctor explained that the government does not want to kill them but wants to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Gujarat, like rest of India, has seen an increase in COVID-19 positive cases after the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat attendees were traced. On Sunday, 10 new cases were registered in Gujarat, all of which were linked to Jamaat.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstablighi jamaat ahmedabad, gujarat coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Old video of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi goes viral on social media falsely claiming they defied lockdown rules

OpIndia Staff -
The video was shot in December 2019 during CAA protests when Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were stopped in Meerut.
Read more
News Reports

30-year-old man shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus, accused Md Sona nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sona shot Lotan Nishad dead because Nishad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of spreading coronavirus in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Govt wants to kill us’: Tablighi Jamaat attendees create ruckus at Ahmedabad hospital, Muslim doctor had to intervene to explain

OpIndia Staff -
The Jamaatis accused that they were being held against their will and gathered around in a corner, refusing to cooperate
Read more
News Reports

Days after attacking medical team to prevent the screening of residents, Tatpatti Bhakhal area in Indore reports 12 confirmed Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Indore had reported 16 cases of COVID-19. Three people who died of the pandemic were from the Tatpatti Bakhal area.
Read more
News Reports

Alt News waters down man spitting on fruits he was selling, claims since the video is from February the ‘mentally unstable’ man is not...

OpIndia Staff -
Just because the video is six weeks old, 'fact-checker' Alt News concluded that it was the single incident
Read more
News Reports

Diplomacy fail: China sells back PPEs to Italy which the European country had donated it when the coronavirus was at its peak

OpIndia Staff -
After faulty testing kits, China asks Italy to buy back the PPEs Italy had donated to the Communist country at peak of coronavirus outbreak
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Habitual fake-news peddler Saba Naqvi shares old video of Hindu devotees visiting temples to shield Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders

OpIndia Staff -
Habitual fake news peddler Saba Naqvi shared an old video to assert that Hindu devotees breached the lockdown restrictions
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,496FansLike
273,118FollowersFollow
212,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com