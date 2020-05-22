Friday, May 22, 2020
Home Media For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath 'Ajay Bisht' is fine, but he sees...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev, who looked agitated, began to hurl personal attacks against Uttar Pradesh government Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and referred to him as Ajay Bisht. But when Gaurav Bhatia referred to Sonia Gandhi as 'Antonia Maino', Rajdeep saw red.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajdeep Sardesai
Rajdeep Sardesai, image via Twitter
9

‘Journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, who had once asked tough questions to Sonia Gandhi in an interview, has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party. In his attempt to defend the political faux pas of the Gandhi family, Rajdeep Sardesai has often exposed his prejudice.

In a similar instance, Rajdeep Sardesai was caught while trying to defend the Gandhi Parivar, especially the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on his show.

On Wednesday, Rajdeep Sardesai telecast a debate to bury the political controversy around the fake list of buses of Priyanka Gandhi and tried to pin blame on the Yogi Adityanath for the political gameplay of the Gandhi-scion gone wrong. However, Rajdeep Sardesai, in a hurry to protect Sonia Gandhi was exposed for his inherent political bias.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The show moderated by Rajdeep Sardesai was titled, “Has UP Govt Scored A Self-Goal By Denying Buses For Migrants?”.

During the entire debate, Rajdeep Sardesai kept interrupting Bhatia, after the lawyer-turned-BJP spokesperson debunked all the claims made by former Congress MP Sushmita Dev. Rajdeep Sardesai, while allowing the Congress MP to make controversial claims without any interference, questioned Gaurav Bhatia to target the UP government’s handling of migrant crisis despite Bhatia was presenting all the facts in his show.

Perhaps, irritated by the facts pointed out by the BJP Spokesperson, Rajdeep Sardesai kept trying to intimidate Gaurav Bhatia and almost began to defend the Congress party better than party’s spokesperson Sushmita Dev.

At around 16th minute into the debate, the Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev, who looked agitated, began to hurl personal attacks against Uttar Pradesh government Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Calling Yogi Adityanath as ‘Ajay Bisht’, his birth name before he took Sanyas, Sushmita Dev brazened it out during the show.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shockingly, Rajdeep Sardesai remained silent deliberately and did not stop her from referring to Yogi Adityanath by his past name. In Hindu culture, it is a sense of respect for fellow Hindus to abstain from referring to saints, sadhus and sanyasis by their pre-sanyas names. However, Rajdeep Sardesai was seen enjoying the name calling of UP Chief Minister and did not challenge the Congress spokesperson.

Two minutes later, at around 17:50 minutes into the show, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia too referred to Sonia Gandhi by her maiden name ‘Antonio Maino’. As Bhatia referred Sonia Gandhi to her original name ‘Antonio Maino’, Rajdeep Sardesai saw red and instantly took offence to Bhatia’s words.

“Why bring in Antonio Maino? why this dog whistle? What this has to do with the debate?,” a blabbering Rajdeep Sardesai put out series of questions to Gaurav Bhatia as soon as the BJP spokesperson deliberately took out the real name of Sonia Gandhi in the show to check the reaction of Rajdeep Sardesai.

Gaurav Bhatia, also immediately explained on the need of taking Sonia Gandhi’s real name in the show and exposed how Rajdeep Sardesai kept silence when the same trick was used by Congress spokesperson to refer Yogi Adityanath as ‘Ajay Bisht’. He also said that how the name of ‘Antonio Maino’ was close to Rajdeep Sardesai.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Most importantly, soon after exposing Rajdeep Sardesai his pro-Congress affinity, respectfully referred to Sonia Gandhi with her current name and also highlighted the need of using her original name in the show.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore ‘advance assistance’ to West Bengal in Mamata Banerjee’s presence, CM lies, says ‘no clarity’

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi unequivocally announced that the central government will provide an "advance assistance" of Rs 1000 crore to the cyclone-hit West Bengal
Read more
Government and Policy

As Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM asking to waiver electricity bill, Congress govt in Rajasthan charges penalty for late payment

OpIndia Staff -
As compared to February, consumers in Congress ruled Rajasthan are having to pay at least 25 per cent more for electricity in April and May
Read more
News Reports

‘Kashmiriyat is a scam, it is used to abuse religious minorities’: Sikh youth narrates ordeal of persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
A Sikh youth named Amaan on Friday took to Twitter to share his experience of facing persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir. Narrating his ordeal, Amaan said that 'Kashmiriyat' is just a scam and revealed how religious minorities are abused by Muslims in Kashmir.
Read more
Politics

A ghar wapsi of another kind – Yogi Adityanath is on a mission to shine in this too

Rajiv Srivastava -
Ghar wapsi of non-Hindus made Yogi an icon of Hindutva, now the ghar wapsi of migrant laborers can catapult him to a new status.
Read more
News Reports

I need practice so I will enjoy suing UN official: Here is why Subramanian Swamy is all set to sue UN official for defamation

OpIndia Staff -
"I need practice so I will enjoy suing in court a United Nation official for defamatory lies", said Subramanian Swamy
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Carved stone pillars, Hindu sculptures, broken idols and a Shivling excavated during Ram Mandir construction work

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pillars with carvings, artefacts like kalash, aamalak etc, broken idols of Hindu deities and a 5-foot tall Shivling has been found at the Ram Janmabhoomi site beneath the debris.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok’s dark gut: Why porn, sex, rape, violence is allowed to thrive… Ex-employee explains

अजीत भारती -
As an ex-employee of a Chinese-run company, I want to write about my experience as well as what I gathered by knowing people in similar positions at other Chinese organisations.
Read more

Connect with us

227,565FansLike
345,742FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com