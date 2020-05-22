For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

‘Journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, who had once asked tough questions to Sonia Gandhi in an interview, has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party. In his attempt to defend the political faux pas of the Gandhi family, Rajdeep Sardesai has often exposed his prejudice.

In a similar instance, Rajdeep Sardesai was caught while trying to defend the Gandhi Parivar, especially the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on his show.

On Wednesday, Rajdeep Sardesai telecast a debate to bury the political controversy around the fake list of buses of Priyanka Gandhi and tried to pin blame on the Yogi Adityanath for the political gameplay of the Gandhi-scion gone wrong. However, Rajdeep Sardesai, in a hurry to protect Sonia Gandhi was exposed for his inherent political bias.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The show moderated by Rajdeep Sardesai was titled, “Has UP Govt Scored A Self-Goal By Denying Buses For Migrants?”.

During the entire debate, Rajdeep Sardesai kept interrupting Bhatia, after the lawyer-turned-BJP spokesperson debunked all the claims made by former Congress MP Sushmita Dev. Rajdeep Sardesai, while allowing the Congress MP to make controversial claims without any interference, questioned Gaurav Bhatia to target the UP government’s handling of migrant crisis despite Bhatia was presenting all the facts in his show.

Perhaps, irritated by the facts pointed out by the BJP Spokesperson, Rajdeep Sardesai kept trying to intimidate Gaurav Bhatia and almost began to defend the Congress party better than party’s spokesperson Sushmita Dev.

At around 16th minute into the debate, the Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev, who looked agitated, began to hurl personal attacks against Uttar Pradesh government Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Calling Yogi Adityanath as ‘Ajay Bisht’, his birth name before he took Sanyas, Sushmita Dev brazened it out during the show.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shockingly, Rajdeep Sardesai remained silent deliberately and did not stop her from referring to Yogi Adityanath by his past name. In Hindu culture, it is a sense of respect for fellow Hindus to abstain from referring to saints, sadhus and sanyasis by their pre-sanyas names. However, Rajdeep Sardesai was seen enjoying the name calling of UP Chief Minister and did not challenge the Congress spokesperson.

Two minutes later, at around 17:50 minutes into the show, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia too referred to Sonia Gandhi by her maiden name ‘Antonio Maino’. As Bhatia referred Sonia Gandhi to her original name ‘Antonio Maino’, Rajdeep Sardesai saw red and instantly took offence to Bhatia’s words.

“Why bring in Antonio Maino? why this dog whistle? What this has to do with the debate?,” a blabbering Rajdeep Sardesai put out series of questions to Gaurav Bhatia as soon as the BJP spokesperson deliberately took out the real name of Sonia Gandhi in the show to check the reaction of Rajdeep Sardesai.

Gaurav Bhatia, also immediately explained on the need of taking Sonia Gandhi’s real name in the show and exposed how Rajdeep Sardesai kept silence when the same trick was used by Congress spokesperson to refer Yogi Adityanath as ‘Ajay Bisht’. He also said that how the name of ‘Antonio Maino’ was close to Rajdeep Sardesai.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Most importantly, soon after exposing Rajdeep Sardesai his pro-Congress affinity, respectfully referred to Sonia Gandhi with her current name and also highlighted the need of using her original name in the show.