Tuesday, May 26, 2020
‘Rajiv Gandhi was a murderer’: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s tweet irks Punjab Youth Congress, invites threats of FIR and physical assault

In a bid to intimidate Bagga, the Punjab Youth Congress tweeted, "Come to Punjab. We will welcome you from Punjab border to the police outpost because the kind of language you are using needs to be taught some manners."

“You need solid Punjabi style response”: Punjab Youth Congress threatens BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for his comments on Rajiv Gandhi
Tajinder Bagga (left), Youth Congress logo (right)
6

On Tuesday, the Punjab Youth Congress took to Twitter to threaten BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Bagga for holding former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi accountable for his involvement in the 1984 Sikh genocide.

In a bid to intimidate Bagga, the Punjab Youth Congress tweeted, “Come to Punjab. We will welcome you from Punjab border to the police outpost because the kind of language you are using needs to be taught some manners.” Labelling the BJP Spokesman as a ‘blot on humanity’ for daring to question their Rajiv Gandhi, the Youth Congress said that a ‘solid Punjabi style response’ was required to stop him tweeting against Rajiv Gandhi.

The veiled threat of physical violence against Tajinder Bagga was made by the Punjab Youth Congress in response to the former’s tweet on Tuesday morning wherein he called Rajiv Gandhi a murderer, referring to the Sikh genocide of 1984 where thousands of Sikhs were massacred in Delhi following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Tajinder Bagga responds to Threat

The BJP spokesperson responded to the intimidatory tweet in his own unique style. While accepting the challenge posed by the Punjab Youth Congress, Bagga said that he would meet them in person, post the lockdown.

He further asked them to decide the date and venue of their meeting. Tajinder Bagga further wrote in Punjabi “Dekhde aa Ek Sikh ch jyada dm hai ya Rajiv Gandhi de Chamchya Vich.” The loose translation of the tweet goes as “Let’s see who has more power – A Sikh or the stooges of Rajiv Gandhi.”

FIR against Bagga by Chhattisgarh Congress

On Sunday, the Youth Wing of the Congress had informed that they have registered an FIR against Tajinder Bagga at Kanker in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh for ‘insulting remarks’ against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. They alleged that Bagga had been trying to create ‘social unrest’ through his comments about the former PM. The FIR was filed by one Pankaj Wadhwani, the President of Youth Congress in Kanker. The BJP spokesperson responded to the FIR by reiterating that Rajiv Gandhi was indeed a murderer.

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
Jhankar Mohta -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
