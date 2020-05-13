The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to grant any relief to 1984 anti-Sikh genocide convict and Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. The former Congress leader is currently serving life imprisonment for his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide. The Supreme Court has said that it will consider the bail plea in July.

“We will consider your bail application in July, not now, sorry”, a three-judge bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde said refusing to give immediate relief to Sajjan Kumar in the matter.

Quoting the AIIMS medical report, CJI Bobde said that Sajjan Kumar did not need any medical hospitalisation. “At the moment, we don’t want to decide on his bail application”, CJI added.

The Supreme court had, earlier, ordered AIIMS to conduct a medical examination in the former Congress leader after he had moved the apex court for an immediate bail plea citing that his medical condition had worsened. The bail application contended that the convict has been in jail from December 2018 and has lost 8-10 kilograms since then.

Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sajjan Kumar, has raised the health issue in front of the three-judge bench to contend that his client’s bail plea remains pending.

The last bail plea of Sajjan Kumar was also rejected by SC

Sajjan Kumar’s last interim bail application was also rejected by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2020. The 3-Judge bench comprised of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant had highlighted that it would consider a medical report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) regarding Sajjan’s health condition. It reiterated that the plea for his bail would be heard during the summer vacations.

The former Congress leader was convicted in December 2018

Sajjan Kumar was one of the many Congress leaders involved in Anti-Sikh riots, post the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi in 1984. He was convicted and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018. Kumar was charged under Section 302 IPC (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 153A IPC (communal hatred speech), etc. He was responsible for the murder of 5 Sikhs (Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh, and Kuldeep Singh in Delhi Cantonment area.