Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to 1984 anti-Sikh genocide convict and Congress...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to 1984 anti-Sikh genocide convict and Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

Quoting the AIIMS medical report, CJI Bobde said that Sajjan Kumar did not need any medical hospitalisation. "At the moment, we don't want to decide on his bail application", CJI added.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sajjan Kumar, Courtesy: asianage.com
382

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to grant any relief to 1984 anti-Sikh genocide convict and Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. The former Congress leader is currently serving life imprisonment for his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide. The Supreme Court has said that it will consider the bail plea in July.

“We will consider your bail application in July, not now, sorry”, a three-judge bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde said refusing to give immediate relief to Sajjan Kumar in the matter.

Quoting the AIIMS medical report, CJI Bobde said that Sajjan Kumar did not need any medical hospitalisation. “At the moment, we don’t want to decide on his bail application”, CJI added.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Supreme court had, earlier, ordered AIIMS to conduct a medical examination in the former Congress leader after he had moved the apex court for an immediate bail plea citing that his medical condition had worsened. The bail application contended that the convict has been in jail from December 2018 and has lost 8-10 kilograms since then.

Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sajjan Kumar, has raised the health issue in front of the three-judge bench to contend that his client’s bail plea remains pending.

The last bail plea of Sajjan Kumar was also rejected by SC

Sajjan Kumar’s last interim bail application was also rejected by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2020. The 3-Judge bench comprised of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant had highlighted that it would consider a medical report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) regarding Sajjan’s health condition. It reiterated that the plea for his bail would be heard during the summer vacations.

The former Congress leader was convicted in December 2018

Sajjan Kumar was one of the many Congress leaders involved in Anti-Sikh riots, post the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi in 1984. He was convicted and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018. Kumar was charged under Section 302 IPC (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 153A IPC (communal hatred speech), etc. He was responsible for the murder of 5 Sikhs (Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh, and Kuldeep Singh in Delhi Cantonment area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssajjan kumar bail, sajjan kumar 1984 genocide

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com