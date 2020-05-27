Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home News Reports SC asks central govt to identify private hospitals which were given free land, directs...
News Reports
Updated:

SC asks central govt to identify private hospitals which were given free land, directs those hospitals to treat Coronavirus patients for free

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the government and said that this is a policy issue required to be discussed by the government

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Supreme court fines petitioner who sought closure of liquor shops
8

The supreme court on Wednesday asked the Central government to identify private hospitals which are given free land by the government. SC ruled that those hospitals will be treating Coronavirus patients for free or at a nominal cost.

The Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde observed that the hospitals that were given free lands should treat COVID-19 patients for free. The Bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “You identify all those hospitals and find out.” The Bench ruled, “They have been given land either free of cost or at a very nominal rate. These charitable hospitals should treat patients for free.”

The petitioner alleged that many hospitals are indulging in financial exploitation

Advocate Sachin Jain had filed a petition in court seeking relaxation in the cost of corona treatment in the private hospitals. He alleged that many hospitals are indulged in the financial exploitation of coronavirus patients even in times of crisis. Jain said that the private hospitals which are built on government land or fall under the category of charitable institutions, the government should ask them to at least test the coronavirus patients for free in the interest of the public.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The apex court had issued a notice to the central government on April 30 in the matter and sought a response. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the government and said that this is a policy issue required to be discussed by the government. He said that he will file a response to this issue.

The petitioner has appealed to the court to direct the government that if someone from poor section gets infected by coronavirus and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the government should bear their expenses. The poor who do not have any insurance cover neither have coverage under Ayushman Bharat should also be treated for free, he said. Also, the poor who have insurance cover but the cost of treatment is more than reimbursement, then the government should also compensate for that.

The petition also said that in the exercise of powers under the Disaster management act the Centre has regulated the costs of COVID-19 tests in the private sector and on the same analogy the government can regulate the cost of treatment in the private hospitals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

SC asks central govt to identify private hospitals which were given free land, directs those hospitals to treat Coronavirus patients for free

OpIndia Staff -
The Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde observed that the hospitals that were given free lands should treat Coronavirus patients for free
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra forest department mulls sterilizing tigers in Chandrapur district to control population: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Maharashtra plans to sterilise 20 male tigers, apart from trans-locating 50 other tigers
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam doctor who was suspended for demanding PPE kits writes to medical superintendent, claims he is being given antipsychotics at the mental hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The videos of a police constable kicking and flooring the bare-chested Visakhapatnam doctor had gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens “big action” against Twitter after his tweets were labelled as ‘misleading’

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter had marked Donald Trump's tweets about mail-in ballot box with a fact-check warning label which read “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”
Read more
News Reports

Old photos of wildfires all over the world used to falsely claim severe wildfire in Uttarakhand, police to file FIR against fake news peddlers

OpIndia Staff -
Images shared on social media sites soon drew traction and many media houses reported that Uttarakhand has been burning in a forest fire for the last four days
Read more
News Reports

All India Christian Development Army files complaint against Bharat Mata statue in Kanyakumari, advocate sends notice to DC warning legal action if statue is...

OpIndia Staff -
All India Christian Development Army files complaint against Bharat Mata statue in Kanyakumari alleging disruption of communal harmony
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more

Connect with us

228,280FansLike
351,980FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com