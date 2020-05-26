Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Dainik Bhaskar’s report on deaths due to lack of food and water on Shramik...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaFact-CheckMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

Dainik Bhaskar’s report on deaths due to lack of food and water on Shramik Express misleading, Indian Railways reveals

The Indian Railways said that the trains which reached Siwan on 25th May had departed Surat on 23rd May and reached within 2 days and not 9 days as reported by Bhaskar.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indian Railways calls out Divya Bhaskar's misleading report on Shramik Express
69

The Indian Railways today called out the Dainik Bhaskar report which claimed that Shramik Express trains run by the Railways were were delayed by a week because of which as many as seven people lost their lives. In its report, Bhaskar had claimed that the bus which left for Siwan from Surat on 16th May reached its destination on 25th May and amid all this, many people lost their lives due to the heat, lack of water and food.

The Indian Railways said that the trains which reached Siwan on 25th May had departed Surat on 23rd May and reached within 2 days and not 9 days as reported by Bhaskar. In fact, sources in the Railways ministry confirmed with OpIndia that no Shramik Express train departed from Surat for Siwan on 16th. “Train no. 09339 departed from Surat at 0530 hours on 23rd May and arrived at Siwan on 25th May at 0220 hours. Train no. 09439 departed from Surat at 2300 hours on 2rd May and arrived at Siwan on 1655 hours.

Dainik Bhaskar report mentions about one Anwar who had boarded the Shramik Express from Mumbai’s Bandra on 21st May to Katihar. The report states that Anwar bought Sattu for Rs 10 and when he got off the train to buy water, he died. Sources in the railways ministry say that he had fallen unconscious between platform 7 and 8 under water pipeline at Barauni railway station. Doctor from state medical team examined him and declared him dead. The cause of death is still under investigation. Similarly, further details are awaited on demise of Nasir Khan who passed away on the Palghar-Danapur Shramik Express.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Moreover, the report talks about death of a 4 year old Mohammad Irshad who passed away while boarding the train from Muzaffarpur to Betiya. The Railways clarified that the child was ill and was returning from Delhi after treatment. The cause of his death will be known only after postmortem is carried out.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsindian railways 4 year old dies siwan, indian railways shramik express no food

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

Dainik Bhaskar’s report on deaths due to lack of food and water on Shramik Express misleading, Indian Railways reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Railways today called out the Dainik Bhaskar report which claimed that Shramik Express trains run by the Railways were were delayed by a week because of which as many as seven people lost their lives.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das visits Ram Lalla after 28-years, inspects temple construction work at Ram Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that will oversee the construction and management of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Man buys a cobra, watches while it bites his wife to kill her so he can marry again

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Sooraj had attempted to kill Uthra earlier in March when she was bitten by a viper. Uthra had to spend a month in the hospital.
Read more
Crime

Nine murders to cover up one: Sanjay Yadav killed his live-in partner Rafiqa, read how 9 people had to die next

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Yadav had purchased sleeping pills and laced the family's and the 3 other migrant workers' food. He had then dragged them one by one and had dumped them in a nearby well.
Read more
News Reports

‘Rajiv Gandhi was a murderer’: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s tweet irks Punjab Youth Congress, invites threats of FIR and physical assault

OpIndia Staff -
While accepting the challenge posed by the Punjab Youth Congress, Tajinder Bagga said that he would meet them in-person, post the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Crowd gathering at funerals and increase in burials in Muslim graveyards stoke fear of coronavirus infection amongst people in Indore, complaint to police

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, there is a significant rise in the number of burials and most of the funeral processions have over 50 to 100 people attending the same. This has stoked fear of spread of Chinese coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Tanker operators say AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal collected bribes up to Rs 60 lakhs a month

OpIndia Staff -
The accusations of graft against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal came to light after a water tanker owner, Dr Rajendra Singh, committed suicide alleging harassment for payment from the AAP MLA and his aide Kapil Nagar
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more

Connect with us

228,092FansLike
350,110FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com