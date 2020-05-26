The Indian Railways today called out the Dainik Bhaskar report which claimed that Shramik Express trains run by the Railways were were delayed by a week because of which as many as seven people lost their lives. In its report, Bhaskar had claimed that the bus which left for Siwan from Surat on 16th May reached its destination on 25th May and amid all this, many people lost their lives due to the heat, lack of water and food.

The report is filled with errors and half-truths.

The 2 trains from Surat reached Siwan on 25th in two days time instead as reported 9 days. The Child was ill & returning from Delhi after treatment. The cause of death can’t be determined without post mortem. https://t.co/YhfM7Cvlxx — Spokesperson Railways (@SpokespersonIR) May 26, 2020

The Indian Railways said that the trains which reached Siwan on 25th May had departed Surat on 23rd May and reached within 2 days and not 9 days as reported by Bhaskar. In fact, sources in the Railways ministry confirmed with OpIndia that no Shramik Express train departed from Surat for Siwan on 16th. “Train no. 09339 departed from Surat at 0530 hours on 23rd May and arrived at Siwan on 25th May at 0220 hours. Train no. 09439 departed from Surat at 2300 hours on 2rd May and arrived at Siwan on 1655 hours.

Dainik Bhaskar report mentions about one Anwar who had boarded the Shramik Express from Mumbai’s Bandra on 21st May to Katihar. The report states that Anwar bought Sattu for Rs 10 and when he got off the train to buy water, he died. Sources in the railways ministry say that he had fallen unconscious between platform 7 and 8 under water pipeline at Barauni railway station. Doctor from state medical team examined him and declared him dead. The cause of death is still under investigation. Similarly, further details are awaited on demise of Nasir Khan who passed away on the Palghar-Danapur Shramik Express.

Moreover, the report talks about death of a 4 year old Mohammad Irshad who passed away while boarding the train from Muzaffarpur to Betiya. The Railways clarified that the child was ill and was returning from Delhi after treatment. The cause of his death will be known only after postmortem is carried out.