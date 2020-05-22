I need practice so I will enjoy suing UN official: Here is why Subramanian Swamy is all set to sue UN official for defamation

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is set to file a defamation case against Unites Nations Under-Secretary-General Adama Dieng. Swamy said that the senior UN official described some remarks attributing towards him. Swamy claimed that the official lied blatantly in an attempt to defame him.

Earlier this week, Adama Dieng who is the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide expressed his “concerns” over reports of “increasing discrimination against minorities” in India since the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019. Interestingly, even the UN seems inept at differentiating propaganda from reality.

While quoting Subramanian Swamy, Adama Dieng said that the leader said that all people are not equal, and ‘Muslims are not in an equal category as others are extremely alarming.

Swamy says he will take steps to sue him

Taking to twitter Swamy said, “UN Under-Secretary Mr. Adama Dieng slandered me in a press release in New York saying I had said in an interview to a Pakistani owned TV channel that Muslims are not equal to Hindus in the Indian constitution.

UN Under Secretary General Mr.Adama Dieng slandered me in a press release in New York saying I had said in an interview to a Pakistani owned TV channel that Muslims are not equal to Hindus in Indian Constitution. This is a blatant lie so I will take steps to sue him in court. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 19, 2020

Swamy affirmed that it is a blatant lie and he will take steps to sue him in court.

He said that he will soon send a legal notice to Dieng. Adama Dieng is from Senegal, professionally a lawyer and a former registrar of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

“I need practice so I will enjoy suing in court a United Nation official for defamatory lies”, said Swamy.

Swamy in a tweet on Thursday said that in a letter to the Foreign Secretary (Harsh Vardhan Shringla), he has expressed his intention to prosecute for defamation Dieng for relying on a Pakistani owned TV’s cut and paste interview, to allege that “I said Muslims don’t have equal rights with Hindus in India.”