Sunday, May 10, 2020
Suicide of a woman in Gujarat due to family dispute falsely attributed to Coronavirus lockdown in viral Facebook post

The 25-year-old woman, identified as Tulsi Nepali, committed suicide after killing her two daughters, namely Puja and Sirjana in Ravipark Society on Vavdi Road in Morbi, Gujarat, on May 2.

A disturbing video was uploaded by a page named “Save India” wherein it claimed that a Nepali woman had committed suicide in Gujarat’s Morbima due to financial problems and hunger due to the ongoing lockdown.

In the video, the body of 2 young girls and the mother could be seen hanging from the roof. The post on Facebook by the user had claimed that the Nepali family had came to Gujarat to work, but as they didn’t get anything to eat during the lockdown, they took the drastic step of killing themselves out of hunger. But this is absolutely false and the woman killed her children and herself due to family dispute, not because of hunger, as pointed out by Facthunt. The video was taken down after it had gone viral on Facebook.

What is the Truth?

According to a Times of India report, the 25-year-old woman, identified as Tulsi Nepali, committed suicide after killing her two daughters, namely Puja and Sirjana in Ravipark Society on Vavdi Road in Morbi, Gujarat, on May 2.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the police has revealed that Tulsi took the law into her own hands after suspecting her husband Vishnu, a gym trainer, of having an extra-marital affair. The incident happened when Vishnu was working out on the terrace of his house. Tulsi had committed suicide after strangling her 5-year-old daughter and 9-months-old daughter on Saturday morning. Vishnu and Puja had indeed come to Morbi five months ago from Nepal.

Snapshot of the Times of India Report

According to a report by ABP Gujarati, the cause of the suicide is unknown and financial crisis or hunger has not been attributed to the incident.

As such, the viral claim that the said woman committed suicide due to food shortage and financial crisis, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, is false.

Fake News amidst pandemic

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a surge in fake news designed to scaremonger or to peddle a sinister political agenda. Earlier, a contentious video uploaded by a Youtube channel named Tech9587 had claimed that military lockdown would be imposed in the city of Mumbai between May 8 and May 17.

Labelling the information about “military lockdown” as fake, Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday reiterated that no army or navy personnel have been deployed for the maintenance of law and order situation in the city of Mumbai.

