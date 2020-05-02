Delhi court rejects bail plea of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the Delhi riots case

A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of ex Aam Aadmi party councillor Tahir Hussain, who is in judicial custody and is being interrogated in connection with Delhi riots.

The suspended AAP leader had approached the Karkardooma court in Delhi for bail, but his plea was rejected on Saturday. District and Sessions Judge Tyagita Singh dismissed his bail application on the ground that police investigation in the case was still at an initial stage.

During the hearing for the bail plea, Tahir Hussain’s advocate Javed Ali had argued that his client was innocent and he has been falsely implicated in the case. His bail plea said that he was not directly involved in the violence, and the FIR only mentioned that certain acts of violence were taking place from the house of the applicant during the riots. Hussain also contended that actually he got injured in the violence, instead of attacking anyone.

The bail plea argued that any firearm, bullets, or even empty cartridges were recovered from the house of Tahir Hussain by the police, and the police ‘did not have a single piece of evidence’ to prove Hussain’s role in the crime.

Tahir Hussain booked Under UAPA

Earlier, Tahir Hussain was booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act(UAPA) in connection with communal violence in Northeast Delhi. Tahir Hussain is accused of the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi in February this year.

JNU student leader Umar Khalid and two leaders from Jamia Coordination Committee, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, were also booked under UAPA in the same case

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

AAP suspended Tahir Hussain after FIR

Earlier Tahir Hussain was booked under sections 365 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case of the alleged murder of the IB official. He was arrested on 5 March by Delhi police after remaining absconding for several days. He was arrested after he had gone to a Delhi court to surrender, and the court had rejected the plea saying that the matter was not in its jurisdiction.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party after he was named in the murder FIR.