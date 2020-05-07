At least seven people were injured after a blast in a boiler at the thermal power station (TPS) II of Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day. Massive smoke could be seen erupting from the plant. As per reports, a boiler had exploded at the plant which caused the accident. The cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained.

Tamil Nadu: At least 7 persons have been injured after blast in a boiler at Neyveli Lignite corporation Ltd in Cuddalore district, earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/aCzlVCsECG — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

As per reports, the police and fire services reached the spot to douse the massive blaze at the spot. Operations at the plant were suspended. NLC India Limited’s relief and rescue teams have also reached the spot to bring the situation under control. The plant has around 2000 workers. It has an all risk insurance policy for Rs. 35,000 crore.

Styrene Gas Leak at Vishakhapatnam

Ten people, including a child, have died and over 5,000 have fallen ill after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, a chemical gas leakage was reported early morning on Thursday at LG Polymers factory in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. More than 200 have been admitted to the hospitals following the leak of styrene gas from an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Gas Leak in Chhattisgarh Paper Mill

Seven workers were hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak while cleaning a chlorine tank in a paper mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. 3 of the workers are in critical condition, the SP in Raigarh has reported. The incident has occurred in the Shakti Paper mills located at Pusaur’s Tetla village. The critical workers are being referred to Raipur for treatment.