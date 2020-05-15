For the past few days, it has been reported that many people are buying medicines to cure fever, cold, and cough they are having but are not getting treatment at a hospital. Many positive cases have emerged from the migrant workers too who came back from other states during the lockdown.

Sensing the jeopardy it may create, the Yogi Adityanath government has issued a guideline for medical professionals. From now onwards the customers who will buy medicines for cough, cold, and fever will have to provide basic information like names, addresses, and mobile numbers at the pharmacy. This will help the medical practitioners update the details on a daily basis to the health department.

Details will be sent to Health and Family welfare department

The Order is this regard has been issued by the commissioner of Drug licensing and control authority AK Jain. Keeping in mind the contagious Coronavirus infection, all medical stores in all the districts have been told to send the daily information till evening. Information on the symptoms related to fever, cough, and cold along with the information of the buyers including name, address and phone number will be directly sent to the e-link of the Department of Health and Family welfare department.

The government will review the report

The pharmacy will note the name, address, and phone number of the patients who come to take medicines and will inform the drug department at 6 in the evening. Based on the report, the government will monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures to trace and test the people having the ailments which match with the symptoms of COVID-19.

The report will be sent to the government on a daily basis. The information has also been sought for the last 15 days about how many patients of fever cold and cough have come from which region. Based on the report the department will reach them and conduct screening and health tests.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has reported 3902 active cases of coronavirus with a surge of 173 cases in the last 24 hours. 2072 have been recovered till today and 88 have been reported dead due to epidemic.