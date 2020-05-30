UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma orders to close all drains opening in Yamuna river till February

Power Minister of Uttar Pradesh and MLA from Mathura assembly Shrikant Sharma had a review session regarding problems being faced in his assembly constituency through video conference on Friday. Expressing concern over the situation of Yamuna, he directed the officials that till the month of February, all the drains opening in the Yamuna river will have to be closed.

As per reports, many closed drains are also overflowing or their pumping stations are not functioning properly. The Power minister expressed displeasure over complaints of leakage in the water supply line in Vrindavan and over-filling of dirty drains. He strictly asked the officials why the overflow complaint is being heard despite the new sewage connection that has already been provided. The minister directed the municipal corporation to ensure that all the drains falling in the Yamuna river should be completely closed by the month of February next year.

Sharma told the officials of the municipal corporation, “The progress of the work being done in this regard is also slow. To avoid this, the Municipal Commissioner should regularly monitor and review the works of Jal Nigam. There should no carelessness or lapse indulged in the process. There is no problem of water in any area during the summer. If there is any problem in the matters of drinking water supply, then the water supply from the municipal tankers should be ensured.”