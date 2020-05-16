Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports US government to sue tech-giant Google for monopolising online ads
News Reports
Updated:

US government to sue tech-giant Google for monopolising online ads

The US Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet-owned Google

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
US sues tech-giant Google
66

The US administration is reportedly preparing to sue internet giant Google for its anti-market advertisement practices and allegedly monopolising online ads.

According to the reports, the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet-owned Google. The Justice Department will be filing a case against the tech-giants in coming months.

Reportedly, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, is likely to file a case against Alphabet Inc. Paxton said the primary focus of the investigation was the broad reach of Google’s online advertising network.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“We think Google has 7,000 data points on just about every human being alive. They control the buy-side (of online advertising), the sell-side and the market which we are concerned gives them way too much power,” Paxton was quoted as saying.

In September last year, Attorneys General of 50 US states, led by Texas, had announced an investigation into Google’s alleged anti-trust practice. The probe focused on the issue of over dominance of Google in the online advertising market and in internet searches.

We will engage in investigations: Google

In a statement to The Verge, Google said, “We continue to engage with the ongoing investigations led by the Department of Justice and Attorney General Paxton and we don’t have any updates or comments on speculation”.

Google has turned over more than 100,000 documents to investigators as part of the ongoing anti-trust probe.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, the investigation against Google is one of the greatest efforts to regulate the tech-giant by the US government, with rare coordination between state and federal law enforcement. If filed, this case will be the first major US antitrust action against a tech giant since the Bill Clinton administration’s pursuit of Microsoft in the 1990s.

The suit against the US administration comes on the heels of a similar lawsuit by the European Union last year, who had imposed a fine of 1.49 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on Google for abusing its dominance in the online search market by blocking rivals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi: Coconut seller Shahrukh hurls casteist abuses, thrashes up MCD worker Dharampal, family demands justice

OpIndia Staff -
MCD worker Dharampal had simply asked Shahrukh, a coconut seller, to not litter his waste on road, which provoked the latter to unleash his rage against the MCD worker
Read more
Politics

May 16: The hardworking Dr. Raghuram Rajan and the story of a gold import circular

Abhishek Banerjee -
Except for the very young, most Indians would remember May 16 as the day the results of the 2014 General Election were announced.
Read more
News Reports

US government to sue tech-giant Google for monopolising online ads

OpIndia Staff -
The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet-owned Google
Read more
News Reports

After donating Rs 10 crores to Haryana Corona Relief Fund, Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula preparing over 2000 food packets daily for the...

OpIndia Staff -
Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula is preparing over 2000 food packets daily for the needy amid Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Congress shares a picture of Rajguru to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Sukhdev

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter handle of Punjab Congress shared freedom fighter Rajguru while paying tributes to Sukhdev on his birth anniversary
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover remote-controlled IEDs placed by Maoists for the first time

OpIndia Staff -
Remote-controlled IEDs connected to an antenna planted by Maoists recovered by security forces in Chhattisgarh
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
News Reports

‘Activist’ Rehana Fathima, who had tried to desecrate Sabarimala temple, sacked from her job at BSNL

OpIndia Staff -
For 18 months, Rehana Fathima was under suspension after BSNL had received complaints from the public about her abusive posts
Read more
News Reports

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print urges opposition parties to spread fake news to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
An article on The Print argues that liberals should spread fake news in their war on Prime Minister Modi.
Read more
Editor's picks

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Citing his alleged harassment and suffering as the reason, Dutt has written, "I decided to take the drastic step to highlight genuine problems faced by honest officers in West Bengal, and other parts of India."
Read more
News Reports

Youth commits suicide after Dalits thrash and force him to drink urine, Brahmin community delegation demands Rs 1 crore compensation

OpIndia Staff -
After the shocking death of the youth Vikas Sharma, a delegation from the Brahmin community has submitted a memorandum to Shivpuri district administration addressed to the Madhya Pradesh CM, demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family.
Read more

Connect with us

226,179FansLike
333,340FollowersFollow
235,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com