Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of 24 migrant workers who died in a road accident in Mihauli area in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

According to State Additional Chief Secretary (Home Ministry) Awanish Awasthi, Yogi Adityanath has directed all injured migrants, more than 20 people, to be provided immediate medical attention. He has also sought an immediate report from the Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) about the cause of the accident.

Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi

Collision between two trucks

At 3:30 am on Saturday, a truck reportedly carrying 50 migrant workers collided with another truck, in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in at least 24 deaths. 22 people have been injured in the road accident, 15 of whom are said to be in critical condition. The truck carrying migrant workers belonging to West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand was coming from Rajasthan when it collided with another truck travelling from Delhi, informed Abhishek Singh, the district magistrate of Auraiya.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am. 23 people have died and around 15-20 have suffered injuries. Most of them are Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal: Abhishek Singh, DM Auraiya

According to Archana Srivastava, the Chief Medical Officer of the Auraiya District (CMO), 22 injured migrant workers were admitted to the hospital while 24 of them were brought dead. 15 people who wherein critical condition were referred to Saifai PGI.

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

Prime minister Narendra Modi also offered condolence for the incident. He said that the govt is working toward relief work. “The road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya is very tragic. The government is involved in relief work actively. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish speedy recovery for the injured,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Aurangabad Train Accident

Last Friday, 16 migrant workers, sleeping on the railway tracks, were mowed down by a goods train at Gadhe Jalgaon village in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. The migrant workers were walking from Jalna to Aurangabad, a distance of nearly 65km, to catch a train to return home. They had walked along the rail tracks for 45 mins and had then slept on the tracks. Five of them escaped with injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital. The migrants had decided to take the railways track to reach Aurangabad to avoid getting zeroed by the police on the highways.