Saturday, May 16, 2020
Updated:

24 migrants die in road accident in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath seeks immediate report

At 3:30 am on Saturday, a truck reportedly carrying 50 migrant workers collided with another truck in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in at least 24 deaths and 22 injuries

OpIndia Staff

23 migrants dead in UP road accident, Yogi Adityanath demands report
Yogi Adityanath (left) Auraiya road accident, (right)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of 24 migrant workers who died in a road accident in Mihauli area in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

According to State Additional Chief Secretary (Home Ministry) Awanish Awasthi, Yogi Adityanath has directed all injured migrants, more than 20 people, to be provided immediate medical attention. He has also sought an immediate report from the Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) about the cause of the accident.

Collision between two trucks

At 3:30 am on Saturday, a truck reportedly carrying 50 migrant workers collided with another truck, in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in at least 24 deaths. 22 people have been injured in the road accident, 15 of whom are said to be in critical condition. The truck carrying migrant workers belonging to West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand was coming from Rajasthan when it collided with another truck travelling from Delhi, informed Abhishek Singh, the district magistrate of Auraiya.

According to Archana Srivastava, the Chief Medical Officer of the Auraiya District (CMO), 22 injured migrant workers were admitted to the hospital while 24 of them were brought dead. 15 people who wherein critical condition were referred to Saifai PGI.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also offered condolence for the incident. He said that the govt is working toward relief work. “The road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya is very tragic. The government is involved in relief work actively. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish speedy recovery for the injured,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Aurangabad Train Accident

Last Friday, 16 migrant workers, sleeping on the railway tracks, were mowed down by a goods train at Gadhe Jalgaon village in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. The migrant workers were walking from Jalna to Aurangabad, a distance of nearly 65km, to catch a train to return home. They had walked along the rail tracks for 45 mins and had then slept on the tracks. Five of them escaped with injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital. The migrants had decided to take the railways track to reach Aurangabad to avoid getting zeroed by the police on the highways.

