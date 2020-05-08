Earlier today, there were some rumours of a second gas leakage incident in Vizag. However, the NDRF has denied such report.

National Disaster Response Force chief DG SN Pradhan refuted the reports of the second leakage in the polymer plant. He said that the experts are working on the ground to ensure complete plugging of the breach. DG said that there was no need to panic and the experts who reached the incident site on Thursday night are working on the ground to successfully plug the leakage.

NDRF DG said, “There are some rumours and media reports about a second leakage. I categorically clear that it is not true. It has nothing to do with leakage as such and hence there is no reason to believe that there is a second leakage.”

He claimed that the experts reached the site overnight from Pune and Nagpur and they visited the Vizag plant at night and then on Friday morning. Enough quantity of chemicals which are required to neutralize the leakage has been sent from Daman.

He stated, “experts are doing their technical work and I’m sure during the course of the day they will be able to update us about the success of the complete plugging process.”

Styrene Gas leak incident

The chemical gas leakage was reported early morning on Thursday at LG Polymers factory in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. More than 200 were admitted to the hospitals following the leak of styrene gas from an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 11 people were reported dead.

The police and the local administration came into action after locals reported throat and skin irritation and some toxic smell following the leak from the polymer plant. A team of NDRF and SDRF was deployed in the area.

As per reports, the NDRF team evacuated around 1000-1500 people, and more than 800 have been hospitalized after the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Vishakapatnam.

FIR against the management

A criminal case has been registered against the management of LG Polymers. The FIR was filed under sections 278, 284,285, 337, 338, 304-II of the Indian Penal Code.

The National Green Tribunal has also asked the LG Polymers to pay a penalty of 50 crores due to the negligence that led to a hazardous gas leak incident. The NGT bench headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the management to pay the amount to the DM of Vishakapatnam and also sought a reply from the centre.

The Tribunal has also formed a five-member committee to enquire about the issue. The committee will be headed by Neeraj Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (EFS and T department) and will have Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Vinay Chand (Visakhapatnam district collector), RK Meena (Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police) as members and Vivek Yadav (Member Secretary, AP Pollution Control Board) as member convenor.

The committee will have to report before May 18 on how the incident occured, and who were reposponsible for the incident.