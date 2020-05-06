Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal reports as many as 98 deaths in a single day due to...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal reports as many as 98 deaths in a single day due to coronavirus, accounts for 55 per cent of country’s tally for the day

The official death toll due to coronavirus in West Bengal has been on a rise in the last five days after the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had decided to update its coronavirus mortality numbers

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mamata Banerjee holds a coronavirus awarness poster
7

The coronavirus crisis in West Bengal seems to be going out of control after as many as 98 deaths were reported from Mamata Banerjee-ruled state. On Tuesday, West Bengal has reported the highest number of deaths of coronavirus patients nationwide, contributing to nearly 55% of total deaths in the country.

According to the government bulletin, West Bengal also reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases thus far, at 296. The number of cases has increased by 31 per cent to 1,259. The state reported a total of 61 deaths due to COVID-19 and 72 due to comorbidity. 

New updated data after IMCT visited West Bengal

Reportedly, the official death toll due to coronavirus in West Bengal has been on a rise in the last five days after the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had decided to update its coronavirus mortality numbers. The West Bengal government has also shelved its controversial death audit committee which has drawn severe criticism over manipulating numbers of coronavirus deaths in the state by attributing coronavirus deaths to co-morbidities.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, the state had reported a total of 33 deaths on account of coronavirus. However, in the five days after that, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has updated the death with an additional 35 deaths.

Interestingly, the coronavirus testing numbers have seen a sudden quantum jump over the last week, ever since the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited the state on April 20, 2020. The new data released by the West Bengal government had revealed that 105 Wuhan coronavirus related deaths have taken place in the state and not 33 that the state’s press statement revealed.

IMCT observes High Mortality Rate

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had expressed concerns over the “extremely high mortality rate” of coronavirus in the State of West Bengal, besides highlighting the lack of transparent and consistent reporting of the pandemic.

Slamming the State Government, the IMCT chief Apurva Chandra had stated that 105 people have lost their lives to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic out of 816 reported cases in West Bengal. As such, the Mamata Banerjee-led-State accounts for the highest mortality rate (12.8%) in the country. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Highlighting the lack of transparency and vicious attempts to downplay the outbreak of the Chinese virus in West Bengal, IMCT emphasised on the need for consistent reporting and daily surveillance of patients in hotspots.

IMCT had also pointed out the discrepancy in data released by the State Government about the status of the pandemic in the State. At one time, the West Bengal Government put the number of infected patients at 744. 

West Bengal sitting on a “time-bomb”: Health experts

The allegations of suppression of facts and fudging of data has become a major worry for authorities and health experts in West Bengal, which has now snowballed into a huge controversy between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and health-care experts.

The health-care experts believe that the situation in Bengal is very grave as the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not been giving real data to assess the actual seriousness of the pandemic. From threats to doctors for whistleblowing against the state government against lack of facilities to allegations of state government illegally disposing of dead bodies, there have been serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal reports as many as 98 deaths in a single day due to coronavirus, accounts for 55 per cent of country’s tally for...

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal also reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases thus far, at 296.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Auto driver loses Rs 20,000, gets them back because no one touched it out of fear of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The auto-driver carried a sum of 20,500 rupees in cash to buy a tin-shed from Mahua Bazaar. While on the way he realized that cash is missing.
Read more
News Reports

Joseph Pulitzer – the story of the founder of the Pulitzer Prizes, and the Father of Yellow Journalism

OpIndia Staff -
The term Yellow Journalism originated during a competition between two major newspaper publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.
Read more
News Reports

After Bois Locker Room controversy, Jadavpur University students accused of sharing nudes of women through Google Drive

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the controversial 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group came to light, similar allegations were levelled on a group of men from Kolkata who are former students of Jadavpur University.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The dreaded terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He had carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists attack Indian-origin man in Canada over his social media posts, bully authorities to terminate him from job

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to the Mayor's tweet, Ravi Hooda questioned the decision of allowing Mosques to play Azan on loudspeakers.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
Featured

How AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact check

Editorial Desk -
While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers.
Read more

Connect with us

223,041FansLike
317,850FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com