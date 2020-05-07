Thursday, May 7, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Health Services Association claims WHO and Indian Govt guidelines not being followed...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Health Services Association claims WHO and Indian Govt guidelines not being followed while sample collection, will lead to under reporting of Corona cases

The letter also states that the procedure clearly violates the recommendations and guidelines issued by the WHO, CDC, MoHF-ICMR-NIV.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Health Services Association raises concern about Coronavirus testing in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
6

The Health Services Association, West Bengal has spoken out against the manner in which the state administration is collecting the samples for the COVID-19 tests. In a letter shared by Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s IT Cell, the doctors say that the manner in which the samples are being currently collected might lead to false negatives and thereby, result in under-reporting of the actual number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases in the state.

The letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal states, “It has come to our notice that in many sample collection set ups the recommended guideline of sampling is not being followed and samples are collected from sites other than nasopharynx. The results obtained thereby maybe of lesser degree of sensitivity and a higher probability of false negativity. This can also lead to inconsistency of the test results in absence of adequate quantity of appropriate sample.” “Consequently, a large number of test outcome may remain false negatives and inconsistent, with wastage of precious test kits,” it adds. The letter also states that the procedure clearly violates the recommendations and guidelines issued by the WHO, CDC, MoHF-ICMR-NIV.

The disastrous handling of the crisis by West Bengal Government

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has slammed the government over the highest mortality rate among any state in the country. On Monday, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in its letter to the State Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha highlighted the “extremely high mortality rate” of Coronavirus in the State of West Bengal, besides the lack of transparent and consistent reporting of the pandemic. Slamming the State Government, the IMCT leader Apurva Chandra stated that 105 people have lost their lives to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic out of 816 reported cases in West Bengal. As such, the Mamata Banerjee-led-State accounts for the highest mortality rate (12.8%) in the country. Chandra attributed the weak surveillance of the government and the low testing conducted in the State as the cause behind the high mortality rate.

Discrepancy in Data

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

IMCT also pointed out the discrepancy in data released by the State Government about the status of the pandemic in the State. At one time, the West Bengal Government put the number of infected patients at 744. However, it stated the figure of 931 infected patients while briefing the Union Health Ministry on the same day. Further, the letter alleged that the State bulletins of May 1 and May 2 did not mention the total mortality or the number of Coronavirus patients in the State. IMCT highlighted how the State claimed to have surveyed 50 lac people but did not provide any evidence for the same to the team.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWest Bengal Coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Health Services Association claims WHO and Indian Govt guidelines not being followed while sample collection, will lead to under reporting of Corona...

OpIndia Staff -
The Health Services Association, West Bengal has spoken out against the manner in which the state administration is collecting the samples for the Coronavirus tests.
Read more
News Reports

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav loses his cool during an interview with ABP journalist Sumit Awasthi: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashvi Yadav seems to be so agitated that he keeps cutting the anchor short and repeats the same argument several times during the interview
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Boiler Explosion at NLC thermal power station in Cuddalore District, at least seven injured

OpIndia Staff -
At least seven were injured after a blast in a boiler at the thermal power station (TPS) II of Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in Cuddalore district.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces changes in the labour laws of the state to boost economy effected due to coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Industry body FICCI welcomed the long-awaited reforms saying that FICCI lauds Shivraj Singh Chouhan's labour reforms
Read more
News Reports

Online learning platform Unacademy hacked, details of 22 million users available for sale: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the records include usernames, hashed passwords (SHA-256), date joined, last login date, email addresses, first and last names, account profile (staff member/a superuser), account status etc.
Read more
News Reports

SCBA Secretary calls for removal of Dushyant Dave as President over resolution condemning Justice Mishra for speech praising PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Dushyant Dave has called the move demanding his ouster "illegal and improper".
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more

Connect with us

223,330FansLike
320,214FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com