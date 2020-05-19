Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Home Political History of India Hindus should never be angry against Muslims: Gandhi’s non-violence, Godse’s speech and Koenraad Elst’s...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitical History of India
Updated:

Hindus should never be angry against Muslims: Gandhi’s non-violence, Godse’s speech and Koenraad Elst’s analysis

Nathuram Godse said that ideals of non-violence are ’...implicit in every constitutional and public movement’, but Gandhiji made his version of non-violence ineffective, absolute and communal and thus, faltered.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Nathuram Godse harshly critiqued gandhian nonviolence
57

The 19th of May 2020 is the 110th birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse. Very little is known or spoken about the actual views and opinions of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s assassin and discussion surrounding him relegated to calling him a monster and a bigot or a Hindu terrorist. In this article, we shall discuss non-violence as preached by Gandhi, from the perspective of Koenraad Elst and his analysis of the courtroom speech of Nathuram Godse on the issue of Gandhian nonviolence.

Why Gandhian non-violence was a failure- Godse and Elst

“On the issue of non-violence, not Godse but Gandhi was the fanatic.” says Koenraad Elst in his book ‘Why I killed the Mahatma’. In the book, Elst presents an analysis of Nathuram Godse’s courtroom speech, where Godse presents his plea to the Indian judiciary. One of the issues which Nathuram Godse extensively covers in his speech is the issue of non-violence and Gandhi’s mishandling of the same.

In Godse’s speech, paragraph 56, he says ‘(…) To imagine that the bulk of mankind is or can ever become capable of scrupulous adherence to these lofty principles in its normal life from day to day is a mere dream.’

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

’56. (…) I could never conceive that an armed resistance to the aggressor is unjust. I will consider it a religious and moral duty to resist and if possible to overpower such an enemy by the use of force.’

’59. (…) Gandhiji himself was guilty of glaring breaches of his much-valued ideals.’  

Here, Godse presents a threefold criticism of Gandhian non-violence. Firstly, as Elst analyses, Gandhi’s absolute non-violence was a lofty and impractical ideal. In fact, “Honour, duty and love of one’s own kith and kin and country might often compel us to disregard non-violence.”, says Godse. Secondly, non-violence is sometimes morally wrong. The fact that Gandhi uses the example of the Gita as a precedent to non-violence is absurd since the Gita was recited by Krishna in order to convince Arjun to fight against unjust aggressors. Thirdly, in many instances, Gandhiji himself broke the principle of non-violence, making the central ideal of the Gandhian independence movement, inconsistent.

The fanaticism of Gandhi

Let us start the criticism of Gandhian non-violence by simply quoting Gandhi in his post-prayer speeches. Godse mentioned these quotes in his plea as well.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

‘93(b). (…) Hindus should be never angry against the Muslims even if the latter might take up their minds to undo even their existence.’

After the partition, referring to violence against Hindus in Pakistan, Gandhiji said, ‘I asked them why they all came here (to Delhi). Why they did not die there? (…) Let us die if the people kill us, but we should die bravely with the name of God on our tongue.’ This is quite ironical since Gandhiji’s God himself would ask him to fight whenever there’s a decline in righteousness.

“यदा यदा हि धर्मस्य ग्लानिर्भवति भारत ।
अभ्युत्थानमधर्मस्य तदात्मानं सृजाम्यहम् ॥४-७॥
परित्राणाय साधूनां विनाशाय च दुष्कृताम् ।
धर्मसंस्थापनार्थाय सम्भवामि युगे युगे ॥४-८॥”

He also suggested that in the killing of Hindus in Pakistan, it is the Hindus who had gained something, since ‘the killers were none other than our Muslim brothers.’ He made similar comments to the Hindu refugees from West Punjab, asking them to return home, even if they die in doing so. Hence, not only is Gandhian non-violence misplaced, radical and not in-tune with Hindu teachings, it is also unjustly applicable only when Hindus are subject to communal violence.

Ineffectiveness of non-violence and the Quit India Movement

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The first and most obvious instance of the ineffectiveness of non-violence may be the Quit India Movement of 1942. Elst believes that the Quit India movement was the “height of folly given the circumstances”, considering the fact that Britain was at war and had an army at the ready. Hence, the Quit India movement gained Congress nothing but mistrust of the British Government, who sided with the Muslim league more heavily thereafter.

As far as the failure of non-violence in the movement is concerned, Godse says, ’66. In the Province of North Bihar, there was hardly a railway station which was not burnt or destroyed by the Congress non-co-operators; but in spite of all the opposition of the Congress, the Germans were beaten in April, 1945 and the Japanese in August, 1945. (…) The “Quit India” campaign of 1942 had completely failed.’ Not only this, but the suspension of the campaign marked the end of the struggle against Muslim separatism since in return for Office, Congress surrendered to Jinnah and the idea of a separate Muslim state. Gandhi realised his mistake and did penance after the movement, knowing that he could not control the violence ignited by his own campaign.

Inconsistency of Gandhi’s non-violence

Gandhi himself didn’t adhere to his principles of non-violence in many instances. This was shown in both the World Wars. In the first World War, Gandhi led recruitment efforts for the British army, hence implying his support for a violent and bloody war. In World War II as well, he took up a contract for supplying blankets to the Army from the Congress Khadi Bhandar.

According to Godse, Gandhi missed ‘103. (…) a golden opportunity for Gandhiji to show the power of his Satyagraha’ during the Pakistani invasion of 1947. ‘101. (…) It was only on the consent of Gandhiji that Pt. Nehru sent troops for the protection and defence of Kashmir.’ Gandhiji was fasting because ‘104. (…)a few Muslims could not live safely in Delhi. But he was not bold enough to go on fast in front of the raiders of Kashmir. (…) All his fasts were to coerce Hindus.’, says Godse.

Conclusion

Godse said that the ideals of non-violence are ’56. (…) implicit in every constitutional and public movement’, but Gandhiji made his version of non-violence ineffective, absolute and communal and thus, faltered.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWhy I killed Gandhi

Latest News

News Reports

In the list of 1049 buses provided by Congress, 31 are three-wheelers, 69 ambulances/trucks and details of 70 vehicles unknown: UP government

OpIndia Staff -
Congress had sent a list of over 1000 buses to the UP government seeking permission to ferry migrant workers to their respective home towns
Read more
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

Rahul Roushan -
In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
Read more
News Reports

‘Coronavirus is not a pandemic in the country’: Pakistan’s Supreme Court lifts restrictions, orders all markets to be opened

Dibakar Dutta -
The apex court of Pakistan has also asked the provincial governments to not create hindrance in opening up markets and malls while ensuring implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). The court also said that the Disaster Management Authority is 'spending too much' on the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Political History of India

Hindus should never be angry against Muslims: Gandhi’s non-violence, Godse’s speech and Koenraad Elst’s analysis

OpIndia Staff -
The 19th of May 2020 is the 110th birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force shelves three acquisition projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore to support Make in India and due to high cost

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Air Force shelves plans to buy new Pilatus and Hawk trainer aircraft, formally cancels re-engine project for Jaguars
Read more
News Reports

‘Union Territory’ of Goa doesn’t have enough facilities to treat coronavirus, claims Kerala health minister, Goa CM calls out her claims

OpIndia Staff -
The Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja, described Goa as a union territory of India with not sufficient hospitals to treat the novel coronavirus in her interview with the BBC
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more

Connect with us

226,890FansLike
341,831FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com