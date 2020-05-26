Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Yogi Adityanath government forms Commission for employment and welfare of migrants returned to the state

"Priority of the government will be to arrange employment through employment office at district level through skilling of workers", UP govt said

OpIndia Staff

Representational image Picture courtesy: ANI
64

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a commission employ the people who have returned to the state due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The Yogi Adityanath govt took several decisions related to generating employment of the migrant workers who natively belong to Uttar Pradesh but were earning their livelihood in other states till the recent developments. The Kaamgar, Shramik (Seva Ayojan and Rojgaar) Kalyan Ayog has been formed in this regard, which will look after the employment and welfare of the returned migrants.

Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting of Team-11 to decide on the formation of Kaamgar, Shramik (Seva Ayojan and Rojgaar) Kalyan Ayog, and its responsibilities. A press release of the state government has stated, “The skill mapping of 16 lakh workers has been completed so far. The government will give all the facilities including shops at a lower rate and electricity, water, sewerage to the buildings for providing jobs and shelter to workers.”

The press release further added, “Priority of the government will be to arrange employment through employment office at district level through skilling of workers. The government will provide help in arranging residential facilities for those working outside the district. Government buildings and government land will also be identified for shops.”

Yogi enlists steps taken by the state government

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went live on Facebook on May 25 and enlisted the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus pathogen in the state. CM Yogi informed that at least 25 lakh migrant workers had returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has been working relentlessly to provide employment and various other facilities to the migrant workers who have returned to the state amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the scourge of the deadly Chinese virus.

As of now 23 lakh migrant workers have returned home in Uttar Pradesh who will be quarantined and given food kit along with help in the preparation of ration card. Over and above, Rs 1,000 would also be provided, CM Yogi Adityanath informed.

He further added that a ‘Migration Commission’ will be set up so that those migrants who have come back home in Uttar Pradesh could be facilitated in providing employment opportunities.

Contact: info@opindia.com

