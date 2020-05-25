Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went live on Facebook on May 25 to enlist the measures taken by the state government to control the scourge of the coronavirus pathogen in the state. During the webinar, Yogi informed that until now, at least 25 lakh migrant workers had returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states, reports News 18.

The migrant workers have been returning from the Shramik special trains started by the central government since May 1. Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of Shramik special trains, ferrying stranded migrant workers and students.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has been working relentlessly to provide employment and various other facilities to the migrant workers who have returned to the state amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the scourge of the deadly Chinese virus.

Yogi Adityanath government completes skill mapping to ensure employment to all migrant workers

The UP state government has reportedly completed the task of skill mapping of 14.75 lakh migrant workers who have returned to the state during the lockdown. “The government is preparing to provide employment based on the skills to all migrant workers which will also ensure their social security. So far, 25 lakh migrants have returned to the state,” said the government spokesman.

Yogi Adityanath to set up ‘Migration Commission’

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath had tweeted of setting up a ‘Migration Commission’ in a bid to create employment opportunities for the migrants who have returned home from other states following the coronavirus lockdown.

As of now 23 lakh migrant workers have returned home in Uttar Pradesh who will be quarantined and given food kit along with help in preparation of ration card. Over and above, Rs 1,000 would also be provided, CM Yogi Adityanath informed.

Out of those returning from Mumbai at least 75% and at least 50% of those coming from Delhi have been tested positive for coronavirus, said Yogi. Moreover, 25-30 per cent of the migrant workers who had returned from other states were infected with the disease, added Yogi.

He further added that a ‘Migration Commission’ will be set up so that those migrants who have come back home in Uttar Pradesh could be facilitated in providing employment opportunities.

Migrants to be provided insurance at state level

He further informed that the migrants will be provided insurance at the state level and create job security so that they do not have to leave their homes to seek employment elsewhere. As reported by news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath further said that if any state wants manpower, they cannot take them without permission of the government as there were reports of misbehaviour with them in other states.