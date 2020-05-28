Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home News Reports After Chattisgarh, youth Congress leader in Indore files complaint against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After Chattisgarh, youth Congress leader in Indore files complaint against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for calling Rajiv Gandhi “father of mob lynching”

Notably on the same day, the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress party tweeted that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against BJP spokesperson, Tajinder Bagga, at Kanker in Chhattisgarh for ‘insulting remarks’ against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
“You need solid Punjabi style response”: Punjab Youth Congress threatens BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for his comments on Rajiv Gandhi
Tajinder Bagga (left), Youth Congress logo (right)
24

Following its counterpart in Chattisgarh, the spokesperson of the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress party in Indore, Jayesh Gurnani had also written to the SHO of Sanyogitaganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on May 25, requesting him to lodge an FIR against BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga for his “baseless accusations” calling the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the father of mob lynching.

In his letter dated May 25, the Indore Youth Congress spokesperson alleged that Tajinder Bagga’s statement was made with a sole intention to create disharmony, hatred between the Sikh community and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and disturbing public tranquillity. He requested the SHO to register an FIR against Bagga for “wrongfully blaming the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for Sikh riots of 1984 and calling him murderer”.

Complaint against Tajinder Bagga written by Jayesh Gurnani, IYC spokesperson Indore

FIR against Tajinder Bagga by Chhattisgarh Congress

Notably, on the same day, the Youth Wing of the Congress had informed that they have registered an FIR against Tajinder Bagga at Kanker in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh for ‘insulting remarks’ against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. They alleged that Bagga had been trying to create ‘social unrest’ through his comments about the former PM. The FIR was filed by one Pankaj Wadhwani, the President of Youth Congress in Kanker. The BJP spokesperson responded to the FIR by reiterating that Rajiv Gandhi was indeed a murderer.

Punjab Youth Congress threatens Bagga of FIR and physical assault

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A day after the Chhattisgarh Congress leader files FIR against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, the Punjab Youth Congress had taken to Twitter to threaten BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Bagga for holding former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi accountable for his involvement in the 1984 Sikh genocide.

Tajinder Bagga responds to the FIR

Undeterred by these threats, the BJP spokesperson recently took to Twitter to write in his own unique style: “I apologies for saying Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer actually RAJIV GANDHI IS MASS MURDERER”.

BJP spokesperson calls out Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi tried to absolve his father and the Congress party of its complicity in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, Tajinder Bagga decided to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s statement in his inimitable style. The national capital, hence, woke up on August 28, 2018, to the posters with pictures of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi referring to him as ‘Father of Mob Lynching’. Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as the biggest mob-lynching event in India, Bagga said that he wants to increase the general knowledge of Rahul Gandhi that his father was involved in the riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

After Chattisgarh, youth Congress leader in Indore files complaint against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for calling Rajiv Gandhi “father of mob lynching”

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Bagga responds in his own unique style: "I apologies for saying Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer actually RAJIV GANDHI IS MASS MURDERER"
Read more
Opinions

As West Bengal is ravaged by Cyclone Amphan, a long term sustainable plan is required to help South Bengal

Santanu Chakraborty -
South Bengal still stranded without food and shelter as West Bengal government messes up relief and rescue after Cyclone Amphan.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh government to sign MoUs with industry associations to generate 9.5 lakh jobs for migrant workers

OpIndia Staff -
The IIA will be arranging employment for 5 lakh workers and NAREDCO for 2.5 lakh workers in UP, while CII will generate 2 lakh jobs
Read more
Media

While NDTV calls terrorist a mere ‘driver’, authorities suspect Pakistan’s JeM and LeT hand behind averted terror attack in Pulwama: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV has referred to the terrorist driving the car in Pulwama as a mere 'driver' but authorities say Pakistani terrorists are involved.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Bangladeshi Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The Bangladeshi Singer is booked under sections 500, 504, 505, and section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act .
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

OpIndia Staff -
The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know about Nehru’s tribal ‘wife’?

OpIndia Staff -
She inaugurated a dam, when her life took a troublesome turn
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more

Connect with us

228,379FansLike
353,048FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com