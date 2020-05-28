Following its counterpart in Chattisgarh, the spokesperson of the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress party in Indore, Jayesh Gurnani had also written to the SHO of Sanyogitaganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on May 25, requesting him to lodge an FIR against BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga for his “baseless accusations” calling the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the father of mob lynching.

In his letter dated May 25, the Indore Youth Congress spokesperson alleged that Tajinder Bagga’s statement was made with a sole intention to create disharmony, hatred between the Sikh community and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and disturbing public tranquillity. He requested the SHO to register an FIR against Bagga for “wrongfully blaming the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for Sikh riots of 1984 and calling him murderer”.

Complaint against Tajinder Bagga written by Jayesh Gurnani, IYC spokesperson Indore

FIR against Tajinder Bagga by Chhattisgarh Congress

Notably, on the same day, the Youth Wing of the Congress had informed that they have registered an FIR against Tajinder Bagga at Kanker in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh for ‘insulting remarks’ against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. They alleged that Bagga had been trying to create ‘social unrest’ through his comments about the former PM. The FIR was filed by one Pankaj Wadhwani, the President of Youth Congress in Kanker. The BJP spokesperson responded to the FIR by reiterating that Rajiv Gandhi was indeed a murderer.

Punjab Youth Congress threatens Bagga of FIR and physical assault

A day after the Chhattisgarh Congress leader files FIR against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, the Punjab Youth Congress had taken to Twitter to threaten BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Bagga for holding former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi accountable for his involvement in the 1984 Sikh genocide.

Tajinder Bagga responds to the FIR

Undeterred by these threats, the BJP spokesperson recently took to Twitter to write in his own unique style: “I apologies for saying Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer actually RAJIV GANDHI IS MASS MURDERER”.

I apologies for saying Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer actually



RAJIV GANDHI IS MASS MURDERER — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 27, 2020

BJP spokesperson calls out Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi tried to absolve his father and the Congress party of its complicity in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, Tajinder Bagga decided to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s statement in his inimitable style. The national capital, hence, woke up on August 28, 2018, to the posters with pictures of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi referring to him as ‘Father of Mob Lynching’. Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as the biggest mob-lynching event in India, Bagga said that he wants to increase the general knowledge of Rahul Gandhi that his father was involved in the riots.