Day after Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary was in headlines after receiving threats from Pakistani terrorists for reporting on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ which exposed its modus-operandi, the senior journalist is again in headlines after getting chilled threats from Khalistan backed terrorist and then a Kashmiri terrorist.

The Zee News reported that the Editor-in-Chief received a threat call from a Khalistan backed terrorist from UAE. The Khalistani stressed on Sikh referendum 2020 saying that it will happen and they will establish Khalistan. The Zee News played the recording in which the Khalistani says, “Punjab does not belong to someone’s father. And the Referendum will anyway happen. No one can stop Khalistan to establish.”

In an another recording, a Kashmiri terrorist is threatening that Zee news will pay for targetting Pakistan in its jihad based reporting. A video has been released in which a Kashmir based Mujahideen is threatening to leave Kashmir otherwise they will do Jihad to remove Indian possessions from Kashmir.

FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary

On May 7, an FIR was filed in Kerala against Sudhir Chaudhary after he had reported on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ and exposed its modus-operandi on a TV show.

Sudhir Chaudhary had shared the copy of an FIR filed against him in Kerala over his March 11 report, in which he had exposed the idea behind ‘Jihad’ with a flowchart. The show had triggered the ‘secular-liberal’ media, who had attacked the Zee News editor for his reportage.

Sudhir Chaudhary had highlighted the ‘Land Jihad’ using the Roshni Act

In the show, the Zee News’ Editor-in-chief had explained stating that there are two types of Jihad – Hard Jihad and Soft Jihad. “Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad, and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies, and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad,” Sudhir Chaudhary had explained in his hour-long show.

Sudhir Chaudhary’s episode exposing the real purpose and ways of carrying out ‘Jihad’ was watched widely. The highlight of the show, broadcast on March 11, was the “Jihad chart”.