FIR registered against Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News in Kerala for explaining different types of Jihad through a flow chart in his TV show

Taking a dig at Pulitzer awards, Sudhir Chaudhary said that the FIR was his 'Pulitzer Prize' for reporting the truth. "The award for exposing inconvenient facts," he added.

OpIndia Staff

Kerala Police lodges FIR against ZeeNews' Sudhir Chaudhary for his 11 March show on different types of Jihad
Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary
An FIR has been filed against Zee News’ Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary after he had reported on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ and exposed its modus-operandi on a TV show.

On Thursday, Zee News’ Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, shared the copy of an FIR filed against him in Kerala over his March 11 report, in which he had exposed the idea behind ‘Jihad’ with a flowchart. The show had triggered the ‘secular-liberal’ media, who had attacked the Zee News editor for his reportage.

Taking a dig at Pulitzer awards, Sudhir Chaudhary said that the FIR was his Pulitzer Prize for “reporting the truth”. “The award for exposing inconvenient facts,” he added.

“This is the price for daring to speak against #ZameenJihad in Jammu, #LoveJihad in Kerala, PFI funding of CAA protests, and for daring to enter Shaheen Bagh. I have all the respect for the law but these tactics won’t stop me. Bring it on!” Chaudhary added.

Sudhir Chaudhary’s episode exposing the real purpose and ways of carrying out ‘Jihad’ was watched widely. The highlight of the show, broadcast on March 11, was the “Jihad chart”.

In the show, the Zee News’ Editor-in-chief had explained stating that there are two types of Jihad – Hard Jihad and Soft Jihad. “Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad,” Sudhir Chaudhary had explained in his hour-long show.

Ecosystem against journalists who question their narratives

The harassment being meted out to Sudhir Chaudhary is in line with the latest trend of the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem unleashing its might to silence media persons who often share a nationalistic discourse and stay away from toeing the line of the left-wing intelligentsia in the country.

The threat to Sudhir Chaudhary’s freedom of expression comes just weeks after Congress party and its ecosystem had attacked Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and his wife after he had asked questions regarding the silence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Palghar lynching incident.

Soon after that, Arnab Goswami was not only physically attacked but was also repeatedly harassed by the Maharashtra government and the Congress party as dozens of FIRs were filed against him. Later, Mumbai police had also attempted to bully him by day-long interrogation despite Arnab Goswami being the victim of the violence.

