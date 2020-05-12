Thursday, May 14, 2020
Pakistanis threaten Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary over his Jihad related news, shares video of Rahul Gandhi to berate Indian media

Sharing a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani caller claimed that Indian media was being targeted from within the country too.

OpIndia Staff

Ever since the Zee News Editor-in-chief, Sudhir Chaudhary has reported on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ and exposed its modus-operandi on a TV show, he has been facing the ire of the ‘secular-liberal’ media. Now, a Pakistani has also, through a WhatsApp call tried to intimidate the Zee News’ Editor-in-chief for exposing “inconvenient facts”.

Zee News reported that Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday was warned to stop showing Jihad related news or face the consequences. The Pakistani made a Whatsapp call to intimidate and abuse Sudhir Chaudhary. He also sent anti-India photos and messages later.

This call was followed by many more threats on Whatsapp from other Pakistani numbers, details of which had been forwarded to Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar police for necessary action. 

Several Pakistani twitter handles too tried to threaten Sudhir Chaudhary by posting hate messages.

Some callers threatened the journalist of Abhinandan Varthman kind of consequences, while others told him that India should forget dreaming of acquiring Balochistan. They said that, in fact we they would snatch Kashmir too from India.

The Pakistani caller refused to identify himself and confirm whether he was from Pakistani spy agency ISI. However, he claimed that he knew all the details related to Sudhir Chaudhary.

While continuing to threaten and abusive the Zee News Editor-in-chief, the Pakistani said that just like the FIR was filed in Kerala over the DNA show exposing Zameen Jihad in Jammu and Kashmir, more such complaints would be lodged in others places to harass the Zee News Editor-in-Chief if he does not stop promoting Jihad related news.

The man claimed that it was his team who was behind the Kerala FIR. He also shared a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to claim that Indian media was being targeted from within the country too.

The Pakistani went on to threaten that Zee News reporting against Jihad could not stop the extremists as even the United States of America was now talking to the Taliban and seeking Pakistan’s help in ending the war in Afghanistan.

FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary

On May 7, an FIR was filed in Kerala against Sudhir Chaudhary after he had reported on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ and exposed its modus-operandi on a TV show.

Sudhir Chaudhary had shared the copy of an FIR filed against him in Kerala over his March 11 report, in which he had exposed the idea behind ‘Jihad’ with a flowchart. The show had triggered the ‘secular-liberal’ media, who had attacked the Zee News editor for his reportage.

Taking a dig at Pulitzer awards, Sudhir Chaudhary said that the FIR was his Pulitzer Prize for “reporting the truth”. “The award for exposing inconvenient facts,” he added.

Sudhir Chaudhary had highlighted the ‘land jihad’ using Roshni Act

Sudhir Chaudhary’s episode exposing the real purpose and ways of carrying out ‘Jihad’ was watched widely. The highlight of the show, broadcast on March 11, was the “Jihad chart”.

In the show, the Zee News’ Editor-in-chief had explained stating that there are two types of Jihad – Hard Jihad and Soft Jihad. “Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad,” Sudhir Chaudhary had explained in his hour-long show.

Ecosystem against journalists who question their narratives

The harassment being meted out to Sudhir Chaudhary is in line with the latest trend of the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem unleashing its might to silence media persons who often share a nationalistic discourse and stay away from toeing the line of the left-wing intelligentsia in the country.

The threat to Sudhir Chaudhary’s freedom of expression comes just weeks after Congress party and its ecosystem had attacked Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and his wife after he had asked questions regarding the silence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Palghar lynching incident.

Soon after that, Arnab Goswami was not only physically attacked but was also repeatedly harassed by the Maharashtra government and the Congress party as dozens of FIRs were filed against him. Later, Mumbai police had also attempted to bully him by day-long interrogation despite Arnab Goswami being the victim of the violence.

