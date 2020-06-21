Sunday, June 21, 2020
Home News Reports Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demands NIA probe under UAPA in Congress party’s agreement with Communist...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demands NIA probe under UAPA in Congress party’s agreement with Communist Party of China in 2008

The senior advocate said that the agreement signed in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and current Chinese premier Xi Jinping has possible sinister implications for the country’s security

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress - Communist Party of China MOU 2008 Image 23-21-06-2020
Photograph showing Congress signing MoU with Communist Party of China
6

Hours after an image from 2008 showing the Indian National Congress leaders signing an MoU with the Communist Party of China went viral on social media, senior advocate and BJP leader Mahesh Jethmalani has demanded a NIA probe into the agreement.

Posting the viral photograph from his Twitter account, Jethmalani said that the NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and secure the agreement signed by Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the Congress party with the ruling party in China.

The senior advocate said that the agreement signed in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and current Chinese premier Xi Jinping has possible sinister implications for the country’s security, and called for a probe by NIA into the agreement under the stringent UAPA. He also said that the NIA should secure the agreement.

The agreement signed by the Congress party with the China’s Communist Party has gained significance after the recent stand-off between India and China at the Galwan valley along the LAC in Ladakh. The agreement was signed between the two parties on 7th August in 2008 in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

At that time, Congress party was leading the UPA-I govt in India and Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of the National Advisory Council, which acted as the super cabinet over the Manmohan Singh led govt. The agreement was signed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Wang Jia Rui, Minister in the international department of the CPC, in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and the then Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping.

According to reports, Before the signing of the MoU, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi had held a long meeting with Xi and other senior leaders of the Communist Party of China to discuss issues of mutual interest.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Politics

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.

China has Weiqi, India has Chess – Read how these board games also shape respective battle strategies

Opinions Santanu Chakraborty -
How the two giants have had their warfare strategies influenced by the two ancient games.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

‘He sells jeans of Rs 500 for Rs 5000’: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ is a money-laundering hub

OpIndia Staff -
Citing exorbitant prices of products sold by Salman Khan's Being Human organisation, Abhinav Kashyap has contended that the Khan family carries out money-laundering activities under the pretext of charity
Read more
News Reports

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demands NIA probe under UAPA in Congress party’s agreement with Communist Party of China in 2008

OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Jethmalani said that the Congress MoU with Communist Party of China in 2008 has sinister implication for country’s security
Read more
Politics

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Sharjeel Imam’s inflammatory speech in Aligarh led to arson, firing at police and looting of Temple donation boxes, UP Govt tells Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi government said that the FIR filed by UP Police against Sharjeel Imam could not be clubbed with the rest as his speech had a distinct local effect.
Read more
News Reports

‘It is my karma, not an insult, that I am privileged’: Sonam Kapoor defends nepotism in her Father’s Day message

OpIndia Staff -
Calling herself to be privileged, Sonam Kapoor asserted that charges of nepotism against her are not an insult but 'karma'.
Read more
News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Four terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam and Zadibal, medicines and arms from Pakistan recovered

OpIndia Staff -
Security forces neutralise one terrorist in Kulgam and and three terrorists in Zadibal in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas
Read more
News Reports

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.
Read more
News Reports

BJP changes its stand on Rath Yatra cancellation, advises Odisha govt to find ways to conduct devotee-less Rath Yatra in Puri

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier BJP had said everyone has to abide by SC order canceling the Rath Yatra this year, but now wants devotee less Rath Yatra in Puri
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh standoff: ‘Liberals’ come together to cast aspersions that Bihar regiment soldiers were martyred because of upcoming state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals mock the martyrdom of 20 soldiers and suggest that it was a ploy to garner votes in the upcoming Bihar elections.
Read more

Connect with us

232,176FansLike
384,867FollowersFollow
253,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com