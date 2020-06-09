Twelve Narikuravars, members of a tribal community from Tamil Nadu, were reportedly arrested on Monday for killing a jackal using country-made explosives near Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy. The miscreants had stuffed the bomb inside a piece of meat that was used to lure the animal. Upon eating, the bomb exploded and ripped the jaws of the jackal.

Miscreants stuff carcass in a bag

According to a senior forest department official, the accused had gone to a village to harvest honey. However, on spotting a jackal, they hunted the animal for its teeth and meat using country-made bombs. The accused were spotted by a police constable from Jeeyapuram station drinking tea near Mekkudi village and carrying a bag with the carcass stuffed in it. On suspecting something uncanny in their bag, the cop inquired and discovered the dead body of the animal. Under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the jackal has been classified as a Schedule-I animal.

12 Accused arrested

The police constable then informed the Trichy forest department officials who then arrested the miscreants. The Forest Department also investigated as to how the accused had got hold of the country bombs. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jeeyapuram) C Kokila had confined the chain of events leading to their arrest. The miscreants who belong to the Pulankudi Colony near Thiruverumbur have been identified as Raju, Ramraj, Saravanan, Yesudas, Sarathkumar, Devadas, Pandian, Vijayakumar, Sathyamoorthy, Sarathkumar, Rajamanikam, Raju, and Patampillai.

Elephant killed with explosives in Kerala

A one-month pregnant elephant died in Palakkad on May 27, days after it injured its jaws due to explosives packed in a pineapple that it had eaten. Reportedly, some locals saw the female elephant on 25 May when she came to their village and she died on May 27 after standing in water for the whole day. The Kerala police had arrested one person identified as P Wilson in connection with the case. Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram has named two other accused, namely, Abdul Kareem and his son Riyasudheen who are still on the law enforcement authorities.