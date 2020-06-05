The investigation into the pregnant elephant death case in Kerala has been moving at a fast pace. The Kerala police investigating the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala has informed that the other two accused in the case are still absconding. Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram has named the absconders as Abdul Kareem and son Riyasudheen, both natives of Ambalappara. They are suspected to be the owners of the estate, where P Wilson, the accused who was arrested earlier in the day worked.

The Forest Department identified three people suspected to be involved in the case, but let off two persons after interrogation. Two FIRs have been registered in the case, first by the Forest Department and then by the police. Mannarkkad police in Palakkad registered the FIR (first information report) against unknown persons on June 3.

The FIR was registered under section 9B (1)(b) [possesses, uses, sells or transports any explosive shall be punishable with imprisonment] of the Explosive Act, 1884. The case is also registered under section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which lists various offences, including sub-section (1) (a) “beats, kicks, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures or otherwise treats any animal so as to subject it to unnecessary pain or suffering or causes or, being the owner permits, any animals to be so treated”.

One person named P Wilson arrested in connection with the case

Earlier in the day, Kerala police arrested one person identified as P Wilson in connection with the case. According to reports, Kerala forest minister K Raju said that P Wilson, who is an employee of an estate that cultivates cash crops and spices, was arrested on Friday.

The accused reportedly said to the interrogators that they had set up a trap of fruit filled with crackers to scare wild boars, which destroy their farms often.

The 15-year-old Elephant had died due to sever injuries in mouth

The one-month pregnant elephant died in Palakkad on May 27, days after it injured its jaws due to explosives packed in a pineapple that it had eaten. The incident had come to light on May 27 when Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, wrote a Facebook post after witnessing the death.

The elephant rushed to nearby Velliyar river after eating the cracker-filled fruit and died at the spot even as forest officials tried to rescue it. Reportedly, some locals saw the female elephant on 25 May when she came to their village and she died on May 27 after standing in water for the whole day.

The autopsy report of the dead elephant had revealed that the crackers stuffed in the pineapple which was fed to the elephant burst in her mouth leading to severe injuries. The elephant was not able to eat anything due to the deep wounds for almost two weeks, due to which she fell and drowned due to weakness.

The post-mortem report had revealed that the animal died as a result of drowning, followed by inhalation of water which led to lung failure. This has been identified as the immediate cause of the death of the elephant.

The killing of the 15-year-old elephant had triggered a massive outrage across the country as Bollywood actors, business icons and sports persons took to social media to condemn the action.