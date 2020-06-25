Thursday, June 25, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Alwar: Man found dead after he refused to withdraw case against Aneesh Khan and others for raping his minor daughter

The family said that the police had at first, refused to register a complaint of sexual assault against the accused. Only when the news gained some traction in the media, did the police arrest the main accused Aneesh Khan and registered an FIR against him under the POSCO Act.

OpIndia Staff

Father of a minor Hindu girl who was raped, found hanging from a tree 500 mts away from his house (courtesy: Twitter)
Days after three Muslim youths raped a minor girl in Ramgarh town in Alwar District of Rajasthan, her father has been found hanging from a tree just 500 meters away from the house. While the police have called it a case of suicide, the family has claimed that the minor’s father was murdered. The family members have alleged that the accused who had raped their minor daughter a few days ago, have also murdered him.

The victim’s family alleged that on June 23 (Tuesday), the accused came to their house and took away the girls father. Later he was found hanging from a tree. The family has lodged a murder case against Sumraddin, Mehmood, Anjum, Taufiq and others in this regard.

It is pertinent to note here that the family had pinned the blame of the rape of their minor daughter on three youths belonging to this same gang.

Journalist Swati Goel Sharma of Swarjya, took to Twitter to apprise about the incident. According to the journalist, the father, who was fighting a court case against a man from another community for raping her minor daughter, was found hanging from a tree just before a hearing.

It is being told that Aneesh Khan, a member of this gang along with two of his accomplice Anjuma and Taufiq had attempted to rape the minor Hindu girl and when his father refused to withdraw the case, Mehmood, Anjum, Taufiq, Umardeen allegedly killed and hung him from the tree. However, the police are still investigating this matter.

Ramgarh police protecting the accused Muslim youths

The family alleged that soon after they approached the police to lodge a complaint against Aneesh, Taufiq and Anjum, who had raped their minor daughter, the Ramgarh police had been mounting pressure on them to reach a compromise with the accused. The family was being constantly pressurised to withdraw the case against the Aneesh.

According to reports, on June 18, the minor girl, after being raped had attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a well. Fortunately, the villagers saw her jumping into the well and rescued her. The minor then apprised her family about the incident.

The family said that the police had at first refused to register a complaint of sexual assault against the accused. Only when the news gained some traction in the media, did the police arrest the main accused Aneesh Khan and registered an FIR against him under the POSCO Act. The other two accused, Taufiq and Anjum were being protected by the police, alleged the victim’s family.

Muslim’s in adjoining Mewat known for inflicting atrocities on Hindus of the region

For the uninitiated Alwar district in Rajasthan is adjoining to the notorious Haryana’s Mewat region has been termed as “Mini Pakistan” because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community. In a press release on June 1, former Justice Pawan Kumar, who headed the investigation team to probe the atrocities inflicted against Hindus, especially Dalits, in Haryana’s Mewat had said confirmed that the Muslims in Mewat were being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police.

OpIndia too had reported about the horrific atrocities being inflicted on the Hindus of Mewat, after a press release related to Justice Pawan Kumar’s 4-member team’s investigation report came to light.

