An ancient temple of Lord Nageswara was unearthed in Penna River near Peramalla Padu village in Chejarla Mandal of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The temple was reportedly buried in the sand.

A local said that the temple was well known some two-three generations ago. The temple was filled up with sand almost 80-years ago. As per reports, some villagers took the initiative to find out the temple. It took them one day to discover the pinnacle of the temple.

A resident of Perumallapadu village, Vara Prasad said, “This 200-year-old temple was quite popular among the villagers. The elders of our villagers told us that this shrine was filled with sand 75-80 years ago. Later, those villagers shifted to the other side and the temple was also ruined.”

He added, “Then, one day a man Galipala Sudarsan initiated to bring this temple out. The sanctum sanctorum is much deeper and the area in which it was found is Mukha Mantapam. We are now planning to reconstruct the temple but where it should be made is the dilemma. We have to check the condition and status of Lord Shiva’s Idol. We will seek advice from the elders and the priests.

The efforts are on to bring out the temple from the depth of the river bed.

500-Year old Gopinath temple emerges from the Mahanadi waters

Prior to this, a 500-year-old Gopinath temple emerged from the waters of Mahanadi during an ongoing project by the Mahanadi Valley Heritage Site Documentation Project by INTACH under which the remains of this temple were spotted and documented. The ancient submerged temple was discovered in the Mahanadi upstream from Cuttack.

At one time there were 22 temples at this place and all of them submerged into the river after water levels rose. When the water level is low, you can see the front of the Gopinath temples as it was one of the biggest temples of that time.

1100 year old monolithic Sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam

The Archaeological Survey of India unearthed an 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling during its conservation project at Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary. The structure dates back to the 9th century.

The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE in My Son sanctuary, in Quảng Nam province, central Vietnam.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar who shared the news on Twitter termed it as ‘Reaffirming a civilizational connect’ and applauded the Archeological Survey of India for its efforts.