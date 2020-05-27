The Archaeological Survey of India on Wednesday unearthed an 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling during its conservation project at Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary. The structure dates back to the 9th century.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who shared the news on Twitter termed it as ‘Reaffirming a civilisational connect’. He applauded the Archeological Survey of India for its efforts.

Reaffirming a civilisational connect.



Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011. pic.twitter.com/7FHDB6NAxz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 27, 2020

The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE in My Son sanctuary, in Quảng Nam province, central Vietnam.

The Minister of External Affairs added that the excavation was a part of a recent conservation project where India’s ASI is also involved. It is notable here that India has been helping several South-East Asian nations in preservation and restoration works of ancient sites.

President Ramnath Kovind had visited the My Son sanctuary in 2018 and had informed that ASI is helping in the preservation works in the ancient Hindu site.

#PresidentKovind visited My Son — UNESCO World Heritage Site, near Da Nang. One of Vietnam’s treasured national heritage sites, this Hindu temple complex is a link to age-old ties with India. The Archaeological Survey of India is helping in its restoration. 🇮🇳🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/oWy5LWRkmO — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 19, 2018

My Son sanctuary, Vietnam

My Son sanctuary in Vietnam is a designated UNESCO world heritage centre and a home to a cluster of Hindu temples built over 10 centuries. The temples there are dedicated to Lord Shiva, known under various local names, the most important of which is Bhadreshvara.

The UNESCO site describes the ancient complex as follows: “Between the 4th and 13th centuries, a unique culture which owed its spiritual origins to Indian Hinduism developed on the coast of contemporary Viet Nam. This is graphically illustrated by the remains of a series of impressive tower-temples located in a dramatic site that was the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom for most of its existence.”