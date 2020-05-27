Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home News Reports 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

The Shivling was discovered during a conservation project at Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary. The Archeological Survey of India has been helping the Vietnamese government agencies in the preservation and restoration works in the ancient Hindu site.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1100-year-old Shivling found in Vietnam's My Son sanctuary
The recently excavated Shivling (L), My Son sanctuary (R), images via S Jaishankar on twitter and UNESCO
21

The Archaeological Survey of India on Wednesday unearthed an 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling during its conservation project at Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary. The structure dates back to the 9th century.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who shared the news on Twitter termed it as ‘Reaffirming a civilisational connect’. He applauded the Archeological Survey of India for its efforts.

The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE in My Son sanctuary, in Quảng Nam province, central Vietnam.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Minister of External Affairs added that the excavation was a part of a recent conservation project where India’s ASI is also involved. It is notable here that India has been helping several South-East Asian nations in preservation and restoration works of ancient sites.

President Ramnath Kovind had visited the My Son sanctuary in 2018 and had informed that ASI is helping in the preservation works in the ancient Hindu site.

My Son sanctuary, Vietnam

My Son sanctuary in Vietnam is a designated UNESCO world heritage centre and a home to a cluster of Hindu temples built over 10 centuries. The temples there are dedicated to Lord Shiva, known under various local names, the most important of which is Bhadreshvara.

The UNESCO site describes the ancient complex as follows: “Between the 4th and 13th centuries, a unique culture which owed its spiritual origins to Indian Hinduism developed on the coast of contemporary Viet Nam. This is graphically illustrated by the remains of a series of impressive tower-temples located in a dramatic site that was the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom for most of its existence.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMy SOn vietnam, Shivling in Vietnam, ASI in Vietnam

Latest News

News Reports

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

OpIndia Staff -
The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal PM faces setback as his proposed constitutional amendment to adopt new map incorporating Indian territories delayed by political parties

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, Nepal PM KP Oli's cabinet had approved a new map, showing Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as parts of Nepal
Read more
Media

‘We are shocked at the brazen and desperate strong-arm tactics of the State Home Minister’, Republic TV accuses Maharashtra govt of vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
The Republic TV also accused the Maharashtra government of re-opening cases against the media houses for after it exposed fake claims made by the Maharashtra government regarding the unavailability of trains.
Read more
News Reports

US President Trump offers to mediate between India and China in border standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Trump says USA is "ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate India and China's now raging border dispute".
Read more
News Reports

Opposition parties choose politics over human life, states run by them have approved far less Shramik Special Trains compared to NDA run states

OpIndia Staff -
Compared to NDA run states, opposition run states have given approval for a very small number of Shramik Special Trains
Read more
News Reports

Kent RO apologises, takes down ad after it received backlash for insensitive advertisement portraying domestic helps as infection carriers

OpIndia Staff -
Kent RO Systems was found promoting its new Bread and Atta maker machine with an insensitive ad campaign that insinuated that domestic helps are infection carriers.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more

Connect with us

228,241FansLike
351,566FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com