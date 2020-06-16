Popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has found herself in a lot of bother after ‘Patal Lok’ was released on Amazon Prime. She is the producer of the web series and numerous accusations have been made that the show casts the Sikh Community in poor light. And now, she has also received a legal notice over the matter.

A petition has been filed alleging that the web series is tarnishing the image of the Sikh community. The petitioner alleged that the word ‘casteist’ has been used in this web series which is insulting towards the whole community. Consequently, a notice has been issued to Anushka Sharma by the Punjab-Haryana High court regarding the third episode of the web series. The high court has scheduled the hearing of a petition filed against it on the 2nd of Juiy.

Lawyer Guradpinder Singh Dhillon filed the petition claiming that the web series deliberately maligned the image of the community. According to Dhillon, the third episode of the web series has hurt the sentiments of the community members.

The producer has been accused of defaming the Sikhs in its third episode. The web series has instances of how Sikhs oppress Dalits and backward castes. There are also objectionable scenes regarding the Sikh Community involving rapes.

Prior to this, the web series has been accused of hurting the sentiments of people of Nepal and North-East. BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has also filed a complaint against it. Nandkishor Gurjar had accused that his photo was showed in an episode without his permission. Gurjar demanded that a case should be filed against Anushka Sharma under National Security Act, for causing a communal stir.