Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Home Social Media Why are some journalists so eager to defend Rahul Gandhi when questions are asked...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Why are some journalists so eager to defend Rahul Gandhi when questions are asked to him: Babita Phogat takes jibes at Congress’ love for China

"The questions are being asked to Rahul Gandhi. but some particular journalists are coming to answer for him and defend. Is it because brother Rahul Gandhiji does not know how to answer a question?", asked Babita Phogat.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Why are some 'journalists' jumping to defend Rahul Gandhi when questions are being asked to him, says Babita Phogat
Babita Phogat, image Courtesy: Times Now
134

While the standoff at the LAC with Chinese troops has stirred up a diplomatic puddle between India and China, there is also a fierce rhetoric playing on the social media between the ruling party and the opposition. Meanwhile, wrestling champion Babita Phogat lashed out at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged ‘love for China’.

She wrote on her Twitter account, “One thing I want to ask Rahul Gandhi. Is he inclined towards India or China? Nowadays his love for China overflowing. Does he have no faith in India?”

Phogat had hinted at the Congress party’s strange fixation with China.

Reacting to this, Congress’s Media coordinator Radhika Kheda wrote, “One thing to ask you too. Do you worry about the security of the country or Modiji’s failure?”

On this, Babita Phogat replied saying, “Tell Rahul Gandhi Ji that this is new Hindustan, one that enters and kills inside the premises of enemy. We have faith in our leadership and military. Please explain this to Rahul Ji that excessive use of sugar is bad for health. Congress seems to be terrified of Modiji that is why they are resorting to China to gain political mileage?”

After this, the Print’s Zainab Sikandar replied to Phogat, “Phogat madam, first understand the meaning of nationalism. The nation is India, not the BJP. And reduce the dialogues. This is not an Aamir Khan film. It is a matter of foreign policy.”

The BJP leader replied to her, ” If love for China is nationalism then I congratulate Congress on that. Complimenting the enemy country and speaking bad for own country. Such foreign policy can be a strategy for Congress only. The leadership of the country is in strong hands and we are proud of the army of the country. Rest, the film was made when the tricolor was raised.”

When Babita continued to question Congress and Rahul Gandhi, another journalist, Prashant Kanuajia entered the discussion and questioned Babita’s film ‘Dangal’ that was a super hit in China. Babita replied, “I have earned something for the country. Unlike you who tarnish the image of the country. I have upheld the glory of India even while in China. What to do with a journalist like you who is sold in the hands of the Congress.”

It is notable here that most ‘liberals’ and Congress leaders often try to peddle the narrative that it was Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Dangal’ that made the Phogat sisters ‘famous’. While the reality is that the movie was based on the Phogat sisters’ achievements and their stellar contribution to Indian sports.

Noting that so many defenders of Rahul Gandhi have jumped to question and attack her, Babita Phogat wrote, “The questions are being asked to Rahul Gandhi. but some particular journalists are coming to answer. Is it because brother Rahul Gandhiji does not know how to answer a question? There can be no compromise with the honor and self-respect of the country. Congress should understand this very well. The love for China and Pakistan will destroy the Congress party one day.”

Babita used the Hindi term ‘Pattalkaar’, a jibe at dishonest journalists who compromise with the ethics of their profession for favours and monetary gain.

Rahul Gandhi and China

The Gandhi-scion, not once but twice, was caught meeting Chinese officials, raising suspicion among the policymakers regarding the intent of his secretive meeting with the Chinese.

The first meeting had taken place in 2017, when Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, especially at a time when India and China were in the middle of a stand-off at Doklam. At first, the Congress party had denied such meetings and had termed news reports suggesting that the Gandhi-scion had indeed met Chinese officials as ‘fake news’.

Again in 2018, Rahul Gandhi had himself revealed regarding the secret meeting with a couple of Chinese ministers during his trip to Kailash Mansarovar in September 2018. The meeting was kept secret initially but later Rahul Gandhi had revealed the details of the meeting accidentally leading to people to speculate even more as to why both the Congress party and China were trying to hide the meeting.

It is notable that Wrestling champion Babita Phogat had joined the BJP last year before the Haryana assembly elections. She had contested elections from the Dadri assembly and had lost.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBabita Phogat wrestling, Babita Phogat medals, Congress China Nehru

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
Media

The Wire founding-editor Siddharth Varadarajan justifies using an individual’s image without his permission in lukewarm apology

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan issued a half-hearted apology for The Wire using an individual's image without his permission.
Read more

Javed Akhtar wins the Richard Dawkins Award: Here is how the drama unfolded

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Javed Akhtar has won the Richard Dawkins Award, however, for a while there, people wondered if he really had won the award. Here is how the drama unfolded

These nine incidents since 2017 of rapes, abductions and forced conversions of Hindus characterises Haryana’s Mewat as “Mini-Pakistan”

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim fundamentalism in Haryana's Mewat is deep-rooted and firmly ingrained as Hindus, especially Dalits in the region are constantly assaulted, raped, kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam

Former Justice investigates Mewat, talks about abduction, rape, forceful conversion to Islam of Hindu girls, rampant atrocities against Dalits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims in Mewat were being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills pregnant second wife of husband in Moradabad, wields gun around the dead body as stunned bystanders stand scared

Crime OpIndia Staff -
According to police officials, the gun was provided to the accused by her husband Zafar who is absconding ever since the incident.

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more
Social Media

NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan interacted regularly with Twitter account of ISIS suspects who instigated Muslims to join anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim couple with links to the terrorist organization Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was nabbed by Delhi Police from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills pregnant second wife of husband in Moradabad, wields gun around the dead body as stunned bystanders stand scared

OpIndia Staff -
According to police officials, the gun was provided to the accused by her husband Zafar who is absconding ever since the incident.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu shocker: Hungry eight-year-old girl raped multiple times by six men in Nagercoil, five including one 75-year-old Mohammad Noah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two of the arrested in the gang-rape of the 8-year-old girl in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari are juvenile
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
Social Media

Why are some journalists so eager to defend Rahul Gandhi when questions are asked to him: Babita Phogat takes jibes at Congress’ love for...

OpIndia Staff -
The Gandhi-scion was caught meeting Chinese officials secretly not once but twice, raising suspicion among the policymakers regarding the intent of his secretive meeting with the Chinese.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: BMC Deputy Commissioner Shirish Dixit dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Shirish Dixit had tested positive for coronavirus only on a day before but was asymptomatic.
Read more
News Reports

After the Kerala elephant case, 12 arrested for killing a jackal in Tamil Nadu using country-made explosives

OpIndia Staff -
The Forest Department in Tamil Nadu also investigated as to how the accused had got hold of the country bombs.
Read more
Media

The Wire founding-editor Siddharth Varadarajan justifies using an individual’s image without his permission in lukewarm apology

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan issued a half-hearted apology for The Wire using an individual's image without his permission.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Akhtar wins the Richard Dawkins Award: Here is how the drama unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Javed Akhtar has won the Richard Dawkins Award, however, for a while there, people wondered if he really had won the award. Here is how the drama unfolded
Read more
News Reports

After Washington, #BlackLivesMatter protestors vandalise Gandhi statue in London’s Parliament Square, injure 35 police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
Some #BlackLivesMatter miscreants defaced the Mahatma Gandhi statue with scribbling 'racist' on its plinth and splattering it with white paint
Read more
News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself, as per reports
Read more
News Reports

These nine incidents since 2017 of rapes, abductions and forced conversions of Hindus characterises Haryana’s Mewat as “Mini-Pakistan”

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim fundamentalism in Haryana's Mewat is deep-rooted and firmly ingrained as Hindus, especially Dalits in the region are constantly assaulted, raped, kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam
Read more
News Reports

India and China disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh, PLA troops move back at certain locations

OpIndia Staff -
The People’s Liberation Army has moved back its troops and infantry combat vehicles by 2.5 km by in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. In reciprocation, India has also moved some of its troops back.
Read more

Connect with us

230,303FansLike
368,915FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com