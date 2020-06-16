Interacting with chief ministers of 21 states and UTs, PM Narendra Modi today said that when India’s fight against COVID-19 will be analysed in future, the current time will be remembered for how we worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism.

Sixth meeting with CMs over the coronavirus pandemic

In his sixth round of meeting held with the chief ministers ever since the pandemic started, PM Modi told the CMs that their suggestions will help to chalk out future strategy. “Two weeks have passed since Unlock 1, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in the future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy,” said the Prime Minister stressing that India will serve as an example of cooperative federalism to the rest of the world.

Interacting with Chief Ministers on Covid-19. https://t.co/BBPkxL466O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2020

India has achieved a recovery rate of more than 50 per cent: PM Modi

Stressing on how timely decisions have helped in containing coronavirus in the country, Modi said that Coronavirus related death of each and every Indian has been extremely unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been few deaths relatively due to COVID-19. India has registered one of the lowest mortality rates in the world and has achieved a recovery rate of more than 50 per cent.

Speaking of the continued efforts which need to be put in to protect oneself from the deadly pathogen, Modi said that to even thinking of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present. ‘Do gaj ki doori’, washing hands and use of sanitisers is of utmost importance.

“We always have to keep in mind that the quicker we can stop the corona from growing, the faster our economy will open, our offices will open, markets will open, means of transport will open, and so will new employment opportunities”.

COVID-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of the world: PM Modi

In the past few weeks, several thousand Indians returned to India from abroad. 1000s of migrant workers reached their homes. Almost all modes of transport resumed operations, still, Covid-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of the world, said PM Modi at CM’s conference.

Stressing on the importance of taking the right decision at the right time, Modi said that because of the timely decisions and efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy, meaning that the efforts have started to bear the fruits.

“The economic activities in some areas have started showing green shoots since Unlock 1.0. Power consumption went up. Exports are jumping to normalcy.. This shows that things are improving,” he said, also pointing out that MSMEs will need guidance and support to kick start demand.

Talking about more opportunities in horticulture and agriculture sectors, PM Modi said, “The cluster-based strategy announced for the local product will also benefit every state. For this, it is important that we identify such products in every block, every district, by processing or marketing, we can introduce a better product in the market of the country and the world”, emphasising on the swift revival of the economic activities in the country.

PM Modi is holding a two-day virtual meet to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Today he interacted with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories, which include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some UTs. The Prime Minister will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. These include states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.