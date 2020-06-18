Thursday, June 18, 2020
Updated:

#BoycottChineseProducts: Oppo mobiles cancels live telecast of launch of 5G smartphone

On Wednesday, netizens took to Twitter to urge Indians to boycott Chinese products, especially the mobile phones.

OpIndia Staff

Oppo mobiles cancels its live streaming of its new phone amid call to boycott Chinese products (image courtesy: businesstoday.in)
Amid the calls for boycott of Chinese products in wake of the violent standoff at Ladakh owing to aggression by Chinese forces, the Chinese mobile company Oppo on Wednesday cancelled its live telecast on the launch of its new 5G smartphone. Oppo had said it would live telecast the launch of its X2 smartphone on Wednesday through YouTube.

However, the livestreaming of the launch was cancelled and a prerecorded clip was uploaded instead. As per reports while Oppo did not make any official statement regarding the same, some reports suggest it was done in view of the online protests where netizens gave a call to boycott the Chinese mobile phone brand.

On Wednesday, netizens took to Twitter to urge Indians to boycott Chinese products, especially the mobile phones.

Ladakh standoff

On Thursday it was reported that nail-studded rods were used by the Chinese PLA soldiers on Indian soldiers at the violent standoff in Ladakh. The treacherous attack by the Chinese troops on the Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Indian territories of Galwan valley at Ladakh seems to be premeditated as new reports emerging out has indicated that the Chinese troops had well prepared to unleash deliberate savage attacks on the Indian troops at the LAC.

The Indian Army on Tuesday released a statement saying that at least 20 Indian soldiers had martyred, including the Commanding Officer of a battalion at Galwan valley in a violent faceoff on Monday night. The Indian soldiers were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with PLA troopers in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

During the clashes, the Chinese troops have also suffered severe casualties as at least 43 Chinese troops are either injured or dead during the attacks that took place on Monday night.

