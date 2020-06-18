The treacherous attack by the Chinese troops on the Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Indian territories of Galwan valley at Ladakh seems to be premeditated as new reports emerging out has indicated that the Chinese troops had well prepared to unleash deliberate savage attacks on the Indian troops at the LAC.

According to IANS report, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a ‘point of mutilation’ against the Indian troops on Monday night. The Chinese troops reportedly trapped and encircled around 120 Indian soldiers on Monday night.

Journalist Ashish Singh shared an image of rods with sharp nail attached to them used to attack Indian soldiers.

Sharp, long & newly made nail studded rods with specific purpose to attack Indian soldiers recovered by Indian Army from d Galwan valley encounter site. Weapons with which Chinese soldiers attacked Indian Army patrol & killed 20 soldiers.

Reportedly, this was one of the weapons used to attack Indian soldiers.

The Chinese PLA reportedly held firearms to faces of Indian soldiers, brutally tortured some Indian soldiers to death. The sources to IANS added that the Indian soldiers did not retaliate with guns and followed government directions not to use firearms. The hand-to-hand fight between the two forces erupted. However, PLA troopers used all kinds of weapons against the Indian soldiers, who bravely fought and tried to control the situation.

Indian soldiers were outnumbered by Chinese troops

The Indian Army troopers, who confronted the Chinese troops near the patrolling point number 14 at the Galwan valley were also outnumbered by 1:5 ratio when they came under attack from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers. The PLA troopers “savagely attacked” Indian Army personnel, according to sources in the government who has details of the Monday night clashes between the two army soldiers.

“The numbers were stacked up against the Indian Army troopers. Yet, the Indian side decided to fight the PLA troopers. The Indian soldiers were outnumbered 1:5 by the Chinese troopers,” the sources said on Wednesday.

Reportedly, China is also said to have used thermal imaging drones to trace the Indian Army soldiers scattered on the treacherous terrain before brutally attacking them.

“It was the deadliest attack carried on the Indian Army personnel by the Chinese military personnel to our memory,” the sources added.

“We were outnumbered,” admitted an Indian Army officer, talking about the clash that went on for six to seven hours.

Soldiers were attacked to the “point of mutilation”

Colonel Santosh Babu, who martyred during the Monday night clashes at PP-14, along with a small team was patrolling at the spot to check whether Chinese troops had withdrawn from the standoff position, as promised by them. However, the Chinese had trapped the Indian soldiers and brutally attacked them to the “point of mutilation”.

The Indian Army added that the Indian troops had reached the spot where the clashes happened without any animosity and were displaying friendly gestures to the Chinese side that they were there to check if the de-escalation agreement was being followed as promised.

“But they trapped and carried out the attacks, a purely savage act,” the Indian Army official said to IANS.

The officer added that causality numbers could increase, however, refused to comment on the numbers, but just said that “several are injured”.

On Tuesday, Indian helicopters flew around 16 times to bring bodies and injured Indian Army personnel from the site of the attack in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh region. The Indian Army also flew bodies of four Indian Army personnel from Galwan Valley to Leh on Wednesday morning.

Indian troops killed after Chinese launches aggressive attacks

The Indian Army on Tuesday released a statement saying that at least 20 Indian soldiers had martyred, including the Commanding Officer of a battalion at Galwan valley in a violent faceoff on Monday night. The Indian soldiers were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with PLA troopers in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

The official statement said that it took place during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan valley. It reported that no bullets were fired but the Chinese troops pelted stones and clubs.

During the clashes, the Chinese troops have also suffered severe casualties as at least 43 Chinese troops are either injured or dead during the attacks that took place on Monday night.

These are the first casualties suffered by either army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by the Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

The latest attack took place after the Brigade and Company commander-level talks happened in eastern Ladakh between the two militaries. Security establishment officials have maintained that the Chinese PLA provoked the skirmishes by establishing posts in the Indian territory.