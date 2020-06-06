Social media has given everyone the opportunity to outrage about wrongs in society, and about what they don’t agree. Most of the time people outrage about real-world problems, but increasingly social media users have also started to complain about what is going on in the reel world, in movies and TV shows. Although most of such complaints are related to hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, racism etc, sometimes some people also don’t like the direction a story is taking, and express their dissatisfaction for the same. In a similar incident, recently several people complained about the choice of life partner by popular animated character Chhota Bheem, but now it has turned out that the outrage was based on fake news.

On Friday, netizens were shocked to hear that Bheem, the titular character of the popular animated show ‘Chhota Bheem’ had got married to Princess Indumati, by ditching his best friend and laddoo supplier – Chutki.

Bheem’s decision to hook-up with Princess Indumati by leaving Chutki in the fictional cartoon show caused an unexpected heartbreak across social media platforms. The netizens soon took to social media to demand justice for Chutki and also ran a hashtag #JusticeForChutki across social media platforms.

Photoshopping a still from Bollywood movie – Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, a social media user expressed his frustration against Chhota Bheem’s decision to ditch Chutki to marry Indumati. ‘This is not fair’, he said.

Rohit Balecha said it was extremely disappointing Bheem marrying Indumati at the end despite Chutki risked her life for him. “What about laddoos Bheem,” asked angry Rohit.

Another social media user said Chhota Bheem played with Chutki’s emotions and conveniently married Princess Indumati in the end. “What were you doing the whole time with Chutki,” asked the dejected social media user. He chose money over laddoos, the user quipped.

One user expressed his disappointment by saying, “We can’t bear this. We want justice,” by posting an image from the comedy show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”.

To bring the controversy to an end, the makers of the ‘Chhota Bheem’ themselves had to release a statement clarifying matter pertaining to the show.

The makers of Chhota Bheem responds

Following the outrage by the netizens, who trended ‘JusticeForChutki’, the makers of Chhota Bheem had to release a statement to clarify that the news about Chhota Bheem’s marriage with a princess is fake. They clarified that the characters in the show are still kids, which means it is unlikely that they will get married anytime soon.

Requesting netizens to let these characters stay kids for now, the makers asked netizens not to bring love and marriage into their innocent lives.

“We would like everyone to know that all the characters in the show including Chhota Bheem, Chutki and Indumati are all still kids. The viral news stating the characters got married is false and we request everyone to refrain from commenting on it. Let our favorite kids be children only and let us not bring love and marriage into their innocent lives,” the statement said.

The makers – Green Gold Animation also thanked the people for immense love and support to the show.

Chhota Bheem is one of the popular animated TV shows, featuring kid characters such as Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju, Jaggu, Khalia etc. The show, which was first aired on Pogo TV in 2008, has been massively successful and popular among kids.