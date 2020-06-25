Locals of China Mukku in Kerala seek to change the name of their place after Galwan valley clash

A small place in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district which has been named after China by none other than the first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru is now seeking a change in its name post the Galwan valley clash. The locals at the Konni gram panchayat want to change the name of China Mukku (China junction) in Konni that has been a major embarrassment for the people, after the relations between both the countries worsened following the standoff at the LAC.

Konni Panchayat Vice-President Praveen Plavilayil has reportedly given a memorandum in the regard to the panchayat for moving a resolution. He wrote, “The name should be replaced in the wake of a warlike situation created by China and the martyrdom of Indian soldiers. After Galwan, people here don’t feel like saying that name. Many want to change it.”

The panchayat president of Konni, Rajani stated that the panchayat is planning to move a resolution in this regard and send a proposal to the state government for changing the name of this place. She said, “It seems there won’t be much resistance from any parties, including CPM, to the proposal for a name change as the local people also share a similar mood.”

Congress MP Adoor Prakash who represented the Konni assembly for 23 years informed when and how the place was named after China. He said, “Nehru was passing through an area in an open jeep. Congress flags were fluttering all over among buildings along the streets in most areas, but when his jeep reached a particular area, he saw only red flags everywhere. It was a communist-dominated area. Nehru asked a person sitting next to him whether it is China junction. Ever since the junction has been called China Mukku.”

No alternative has been decided to replace the name yet. After the panchayat will pass the resolution to change the name, the state government will finally decide on the matter. Reportedly, Congress-led UDF has a majority in panchayat panel with 13 UDF members out of the total 18 and the remaining five members belong to LDF.