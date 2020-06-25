Thursday, June 25, 2020
Home News Reports Locals of China Mukku in Kerala seek to change the name of their place...
News Reports
Updated:

Locals of China Mukku in Kerala seek to change the name of their place after Galwan valley clash

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
China Mukku Courtesy: Deccan Herald
2

A small place in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district which has been named after China by none other than the first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru is now seeking a change in its name post the Galwan valley clash. The locals at the Konni gram panchayat want to change the name of China Mukku (China junction) in Konni that has been a major embarrassment for the people, after the relations between both the countries worsened following the standoff at the LAC.

Konni Panchayat Vice-President Praveen Plavilayil has reportedly given a memorandum in the regard to the panchayat for moving a resolution. He wrote, “The name should be replaced in the wake of a warlike situation created by China and the martyrdom of Indian soldiers. After Galwan, people here don’t feel like saying that name. Many want to change it.”

The panchayat president of Konni, Rajani stated that the panchayat is planning to move a resolution in this regard and send a proposal to the state government for changing the name of this place. She said, “It seems there won’t be much resistance from any parties, including CPM, to the proposal for a name change as the local people also share a similar mood.”

Congress MP Adoor Prakash who represented the Konni assembly for 23 years informed when and how the place was named after China. He said, “Nehru was passing through an area in an open jeep. Congress flags were fluttering all over among buildings along the streets in most areas, but when his jeep reached a particular area, he saw only red flags everywhere. It was a communist-dominated area. Nehru asked a person sitting next to him whether it is China junction. Ever since the junction has been called China Mukku.”

No alternative has been decided to replace the name yet. After the panchayat will pass the resolution to change the name, the state government will finally decide on the matter. Reportedly, Congress-led UDF has a majority in panchayat panel with 13 UDF members out of the total 18 and the remaining five members belong to LDF.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.

Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took “modest steps” to curb terror financing: US Dept’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The report said that Pakistan did not take actions against JeM found and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack ''project manager'' Sajid Mir, both of whom continue to roam free in Pakistan

China doesn’t care for the life or death of Manchu people: Manchurian freedom activist Bernhardt Silergi

Interviews अजीत भारती -
Manchu activist Bernhardt Silergi, who lives in Munich, Germany, speaks to OpIndia about the Chinese occupation and exploitation of his people's land.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Locals of China Mukku in Kerala seek to change the name of their place after Galwan valley clash

OpIndia Staff -
Panchayat in China Mukku in Kerala is panning to move a resolution to change the name of the place after the clash with China along the LAC
Read more
Opinions

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone
Read more
Crime

Bengal: TMC leader’s husband accused of molestation and pushing a girl’s mother to death, party slanders victim’s character

OpIndia Staff -
Kush Bera's wife, who is a TMC panchayat member defended her husband and accused the woman of trying to frame him up.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

73 years after the Islamic State of Pakistan was born, Islamabad to get its first Hindu temple and crematorium

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamabad Hindu Panchayat has recently performed the ground breaking ceremony at the proposed site.
Read more
News Reports

UP government demolishes illegal dental college building owned by SP leader Iqbal Ali

OpIndia Staff -
Illegal building built on government land for dental college of SP leader Iqbal Ali demolished by Yogi Adityanath govt in UP
Read more
Opinions

Xitler is not just a wordplay, here are some things common between Hitler and Xi Jinping

Santanu Chakraborty -
There are several common things between Hitler and Chinese premier Xi Jinping as both have concentrated power in themselves
Read more
News Reports

Nepali Congress passes resolution in parliament urging the government to reclaim land illegally encroached by China

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal's main opposition party Nepali Congress passed a resolution urging government to take back land encroached by China.
Read more
News Reports

Two more Jamia students questioned by Delhi Police over their roles in anti-CAA violence and anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
The controversial Jamia Millia Unversity has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests and was also the epicentre of the large scale violence in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

T-Series faces backlash after uploading Atif Aslam’s song on YouTube, apologises and promises not to promote Pakistanis in future

OpIndia Staff -
T-Series removes song by Atif Aslam from YouTube after receiving backlash from netizens.
Read more

Connect with us

232,703FansLike
388,285FollowersFollow
256,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com