As tensions continue to simmer between India and China following violent clashes in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese state media— Global Times has claimed that Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday, and since Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also attending the event, the two will “very likely meet in Moscow over border tensions between the two countries”.

Global Times, the propaganda arm of the Chinese Communist Party, has written that sources familiar with the matter has confirmed the news to Global Times.

However, the Indian journalist who is also a defence correspondent, Shiv Aroor took to Twitter to apprise that India MoD has refuted the claim made by Global Times.

Singh, who is attending the victory day parade in Moscow, arrived in Russia on Monday evening for a three-day visit.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar warned China of serious impact if it does not reasses and take corrective steps

Since the June 15 violent clashes between Indian and China, the two country’s have not met formally. Recently, foreign minister S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding Ladakh.

During the conversation, the minister cleared that the unprecedented development “will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship” and China had to reassess its actions and take corrective steps.

Global Times continues Beijing’s psychological warfare against India

After the violent standoff between India and China, Global Times, China’s propaganda arm had continued Beijing’s psychological warfare against India by sharing a disparaging caricature of an elephant personifying India on its Twitter account.

Alleging India of having a misguided perception about its global heft, the official Twitter account of the Chinese propaganda machine Global Times tweeted, “#GTCartoon: Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the superpower in the world?” along with a picture depicting an elephant gloating over its strength in front of a mirror. The elephant in the cartoon wore a short with saffron, white and green stripes, leaving no doubt about whom it intends to represent.

The caricature belittling India was shared by the Global Times as a part of the stratagem it has adopted lately to dissuade India from going hard against the expansionist People Liberation Army along the border in the Eastern Ladakh.

However, possibly realising that the caricature might do more harm than good for the Chinese interest in India as well as across the globe, the Global Times promptly pulled down the post that carried the cartoon that mocked India.