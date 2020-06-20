China’s claims over LAC untenable and unacceptable, contradicts earlier stand, says MEA. Read full statement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today reiterated that the attempts made by the Chinese side to now advance are exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren’t acceptable.

In a press briefing, the MEA said that the Indian troops are familiar with the alignment of LAC in all sectors of the border areas of India and China including the Galwan valley in Ladakh. The MEA was reacting to Chinese spokesperson’s June 19 statement on the events in the Galwan Valley area. The MEA further clarified that the Indian troops have never undertaken any actions across the LAC and all the infrastructure built by India is on the Indian side of LAC only.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao had earlier today tweeted and claimed that in May, the Indian troops had trespassed the LAC.

3. On May 6, Indian border troops crossed LAC, trespassed into China's territory, built fortification & barricades, which impeded the patrol of Chinese border troops. They deliberately made provocations in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control & management. — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) June 20, 2020

The MEA, however, has refuted the claims.

The MEA stated that it was the Chinese side which had hindered India’s patrolling pattern in the area since May this year. This resulted in a face-off which was addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols.

The MEA again reiterated that India does not accept the contention that India was unilaterally changing the status quo. “On the contrary, we were maintaining it,” MEA said.

The full text of the MEA statement is below:

“The position with regard to the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to Line of Actual Control there are not acceptable. They are not in accordance with China’s own position in the past.

Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors of the India-China border areas, including in the Galwan Valley. They abide by it scrupulously here, as they do elsewhere. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC. In fact, they have been patrolling this area for a long time without any incident. All infrastructure built by the Indian side is naturally on its own side of the LAC.

Since early May 2020, the Chinese side has been hindering India’s normal, traditional patrolling pattern in this area. This had resulted in a face-off which was addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols. We do not accept the contention that India was unilaterally changing the status quo. On the contrary, we were maintaining it.

Subsequently in mid-May, the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in other areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border areas. These attempts were invariably met with an appropriate response from us. Thereafter, the two sides were engaged in discussions through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation arising out of Chinese activities on the LAC.

The Senior Commanders met on 6 June 2020 and agreed on a process for de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC that involved reciprocal actions. Both sides had agreed to respect and abide by the LAC and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo. However, the Chinese side departed from these understandings in respect of the LAC in the Galwan Valley area and sought to erect structures just across the LAC. When this attempt was foiled, Chinese troops took violent actions on 15 June 2020 that directly resulted in casualties.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) and the Foreign Minister of China, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, had a conversation on 17 June 2020 wherein EAM conveyed our protest in the strongest terms on the events leading up to and on the violent face-off on 15 June 2020. He firmly rejected the unfounded allegations made by the Chinese side and the misrepresentation of the understandings reached between the Senior Commanders. He also underlined that it was for China to reassess its actions and take corrective steps.

The two Ministers also agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and that both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. The two sides are in regular touch and early meetings of military and diplomatic mechanisms are currently being discussed.

We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely follow the understanding reached between the Foreign Ministers to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas, which is so essential for the overall development of our bilateral relations.”