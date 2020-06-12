Friday, June 12, 2020
Home Social Media SJWs are not looking for solutions, but drama: Tweets by Swara Bhasker over the...
Editor's picksNews ReportsOpinionsSocial Media
Updated:

SJWs are not looking for solutions, but drama: Tweets by Swara Bhasker over the Daren Sammy episode prove it

What is important here, is the distinct difference in the attitude towards an issue. While Sammy seems to have followed a healthy, positive approach of speaking to teammates and allowing them to clarify over any potential misunderstandings, Bhaskar just wants to stoke the issue further to create more negativity.

Shashank Bharadwaj

Also Read

Shashank Bharadwaj
Daren Sammy clarified to Swara Bhaskar over the nickname issue, says he is looking to create awareness
Darren Sammy (L) and Swara Bhasker (R), images via Twitter
135

Following the controversy over Daren Sammy’s recent allegations regarding his former teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad referring to him as ‘Kalu’, the so-called liberals and the social justice warriors in India seems to be eyeing an opportunity to use the controversy to create more faultlines within the society rather than finding solutions.

On Friday, Bollywood entertainer-cum-ultra-left activist Swara Bhasker tried to use the ongoing Daren Sammy controversy to create more divisions within the sporting community after she asked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team members to ‘show some decency’, ‘spine’ and apologize to Sammy for using the ‘Kalu’ remark on him despite Daren Sammy himself having pointed out that he was ‘pleased with the clarification’ issued by fellow cricketers.

Sammy’s video

Earlier this month, Daren Sammy had come up with a post claiming that he was subjected to an alleged racial slur during his days with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Former West Indies captain Sammy had said that his SRH teammates had called him ‘Kalu’ and claimed that he only came to know about the racist tone attached to the word after watching a show by Hasan Minhaz recently.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Sammy had asked his teammates to explain themselves or apologise.

The allegations of racism by Daren Sammy against fellow cricketers, which came to the fore during the ongoing George Floyd racism incident, had fuelled a new controversy with people across the spectrum voicing their opinion on the issue.

Daren Sammy ends controversy by putting out a clarification

Following his allegations, Daren Sammy, on Friday morning, also put out another tweet stating that he has had an ‘interesting conversation’ with one of the players from Sunrisers Hyderabad, to whom he referred to as his ‘brother’. He stated that he was now looking to not focus on the negatives but educate others about racism. 

He also clarified that the fellow teammate had reassured him that he had operated from a place of love when he had referred to him as ‘Kalu’.

Image Source: Darren Sammy

Daren Sammy’s statements that he got reassurances from the ex-teammates, however, did not keep certain social justice warriors at peace. Swara Bhasker, who seemed to have found another opportunity to stoke conflict amidst the teammates, tried to further provoke Daren Sammy.

Despite Sammy’s confirmation, Bhaskar tries to provoke him against SRH

Bhaskar, however, was not pleased by the news report that Sammy is pleased after a conversation with a former teammate over the issue. She took to Twitter to demand Daren Sammy not to move on from the incident and questioned the former West Indies captain for his comment that he had operated from a place of love. She insinuated that he should not accept the explanation by the players and should keep demanding an official apology. She asked whether Sammy would take the ‘place of love’ explanation if somebody had used the ‘N’ word on him.

Image Source: Swara Bhasker

While equating the nickname ‘Kalu’ to the ‘N’ word, Bhaskar here is deliberately ignoring the facts that it is a rather common surname in India and though it literally means a person with dark skin, it is not necessarily a racial slur in the usual context. In Odisha, even Lord Jagannath is called ‘Kalia’ by the people, referring to his black complexion.

On the contrary, the ‘N’ word in western countries comes with the historical context of slavery and social and judicial atrocities against the blacks.

Trying to create a further divide between the former teammates, Bhaskar demanded an apology from SRH players and asked them to ‘show a spine’. She also tagged Indian cricketers Ishant Sharma and other players of SRH and tried to shame them despite Daren Sammy clarifying on the issue.

Sammy’s reply

Replying to Swara Bhasker, Daren Sammy took to Twitter to tell her about using such opportunities to educate people about racism so that it does not happen again rather than making a big issue out it.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident & proud to be black. That will never change,” Sammy replied.

Opportunism of Social Justice Warriors

Swara Bhasker’s desperation to drag the issue despite Daren Sammy’s insistence to seek a reconciliation only exposed the intentions of these ultra-left wing activists to create a ruckus out of a non-issue.

It is also pertinent to note that the term ‘Kalu’, which Sammy alleged to be a racist term, may not always have a racist connotation. In a country like India, where nicknames are more commonly used by friends and family than the real names, it is rather normal for people to refer someone by a nickname, as Sammy himself referred to it as from the ‘place of love’.

However, using such an incident to create a new controversy by self-proclaimed social justice warriors of the country like Swara Bhasker only proves that these ultra-left wing ‘activists’ do not intend to provide a solution to any specific issue but rather try to add more fuel to it in a hope that these conflicts could be used to create more faultlines in the society.

What is important here, is the distinct difference in the attitude towards an issue. While Sammy seems to have followed a healthy, positive approach of speaking to teammates and allowing them to clarify over any potential misunderstandings, with an intention to create awareness, Bhaskar, who is nowhere related to the incident, just wants to stoke the issue further to generate more negativity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shashank Bharadwaj
Searched termsDaren Sammy racism, Daren Sammy kalu, Ishant sharma SRH

Trending now

Social Media

SJWs are not looking for solutions, but drama: Tweets by Swara Bhasker over the Daren Sammy episode prove it

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Bhaskar, however, was not pleased by the news report that Sammy is pleased after a conversation with a former teammate over the issue. She said that Sammy should not move on and he should seek an official apology from the SRH team.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more

Did Prashant Bhushan plagiarise a tweet to question the Indian judiciary? Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Joy Bhattacharjya had shared the original tweet with the image of Jagmohanlal Sinha. Bhushan's tweet some time later appears to have lifted the content verbatim.

Twitter terminates 1.7 lakh accounts for propagating Chinese narrative

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter terminated 1.7 lakh accounts for artificially pushing content favoring China, Russia and Turkey.

Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, major US papers received millions to run Chinese propaganda: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As a part of its campaign to alter the global perception, China Daily has been covertly promoting its stories in foreign newspapers.

Journalist sent by Shekhar Gupta to Assam quarantined after testing Coronavirus positive, angry Gupta claims Assam has locked up journalists for ever

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta claims Assam’s Coronavirus numbers not credible because journalist he sent to Assam quarantined for testing COVID-19 positive

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has categorically denied that no such order of reimposing lockdown starting June 15 has passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Punjabi Singer singer Jazzy B glorifies Bhindranwale in his latest song, justifies Khalistan by saying Sikhs do not get respect in India

OpIndia Staff -
Punjabi singer Jazzy says that Sikhs deserve Khalishtan and supports keeping arms in his latest song
Read more
Social Media

SJWs are not looking for solutions, but drama: Tweets by Swara Bhasker over the Daren Sammy episode prove it

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Bhaskar, however, was not pleased by the news report that Sammy is pleased after a conversation with a former teammate over the issue. She said that Sammy should not move on and he should seek an official apology from the SRH team.
Read more
News Reports

‘U for Ugly’ row: West Bengal education dept suspends two teachers of govt-aided school following outrage over racist content in textbook

OpIndia Staff -
Two teachers suspended after a pre-primary textbook in West Bengal government aided school described dark-skinned people as “ugly”
Read more
News Reports

Nepal police open fire near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, one Indian farmer killed and four injured

OpIndia Staff -
One India farmer died after Nepal police open fire on Indians at Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi in Bihar near Indo-Nepal border, 4 others injured
Read more
Crime

Dalit youth’s murder: Mobile thieves Md Mohsin, Adil and Salman had strangled Vivek to death after his bike collided with their vehicle

OpIndia Staff -
Vivek's body was found in a field in the Matiyala village on June 1. The accused have multiple cases of mobile theft and animal cruelty against him.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Indian ‘liberals’ take USA-styled protest fantasies a notch higher, want the statue of Manu in Rajasthan HC to be brought down like that of...

OpIndia Staff -
Since violent protests and vandalism started in the USA after George Floyd's death, a lot of India 'secular liberals' have been dreaming of similar chaos in India. They often share their fantasies on social media to instigate people.
Read more
News Reports

“Horrendous, horrific, pathetic”: Supreme Court rips into Delhi Govt over treatment of Coronavirus patients in its hospitals and handling of dead bodies

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for decrease in Covid-19 test numbers, mishandling of Coronavirus patients and dead bodies
Read more
News Reports

TDP Leader and former minister K Atchannaidu arrested by Anti-corruption bureau, Chandrababu Naidu calls it ‘attack on backward classes’

OpIndia Staff -
TDP leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption bureau for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam.
Read more
Social Media

Did Prashant Bhushan plagiarise a tweet to question the Indian judiciary? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Joy Bhattacharjya had shared the original tweet with the image of Jagmohanlal Sinha. Bhushan's tweet some time later appears to have lifted the content verbatim.
Read more

Connect with us

230,538FansLike
372,054FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com