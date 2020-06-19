Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was earlier tested positive for coronavirus, has been put on oxygen support after his lung infection deteriorated on Friday.

According to the reports, the office of the Delhi Health Minister on Friday confirmed that Minister Satyendar Jain has been put on oxygen support after he contracted the Chinese epidemic this week.

Reportedly, the Delhi Health Minister will be shifted to another hospital in the national capital. He was earlier admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday after he complained of high fever and drop in oxygen level.

Earlier, the minister’s office had said that Jain was being given oxygen support only when required and had said that his health condition was improving. As per the latest reports, Jain is showing symptoms of acute pneumonia and will be treated with plasma therapy.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for COVID19, put on oxygen support after his lung infection increases: Office of Delhi Health Minister

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/RLnOeky0W4 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

In the absence of Jain, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been affairs of the Health Ministry, which is responsible for the fight against the coronavirus in the national capital.

Jain had recently attended a high-level meeting organized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and CM Arvind Kejriwal were also present during that meeting, among others. He had been admitted in Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi super speciality hospital.

Along with Satyendar Jain, Kalkaji MLA Atishi Marlena was also tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday evening. She became the fourth MLA of AAP to be tested positive. She is currently under home quarantine.