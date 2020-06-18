The coronavirus situation in Delhi is getting more dangerous every day. Till now, four Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have tested positive for Wuhan pathogen. Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi was the first lawmaker from Delhi to test positive for Covid-19 in May, followed by Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and spokesperson Atishi Marlena tested positive

On Monday night, Shakur Basti MLA and state Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to the hospital after showing Covid-19 symptoms. In the first test, his results were negative, but the second test results came out positive on Wednesday. Kalkaji MLA Atishi Marlena was also tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Wednesday evening. She became the fourth MLA of AAP to be tested positive. She is currently under home quarantine. A few days back, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also tested after complaining of fever and sore throat, but he was tested negative.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for #COVID19: Office of Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/d27YmJpGpH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Jain had recently attended a high-level meeting organized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and CM Arvind Kejriwal were also present during that meeting, among others. He had been admitted in Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi super speciality hospital.

Grim situation of Covid-19 in Delhi

Delhi is amongst the worst-hit states, and the Delhi government’s mismanagement was highlighted multiple times by doctors and patients. Currently, there are 27,741 active cases, and 1,904 persons have already lost their lives in the national capital. On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw a spike of 2414 cases and 67 deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus, a record hike in caseload on a single day.

To help boost its crumbling health infrastructure amid rising cases and overwhelmed hospitals, the Delhi government had recently ordered several hotels in the city to place their resources at the disposals of selected Covid-19 dedicated hospitals. All rooms of the Taj Man Singh and the banquet halls of Hotel Surya and Hotel Crown Plaza were to be used as Covid-19 care facilities.